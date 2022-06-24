My favorite color is purple. Purple is the most beautiful of all of the colors. It is so regal that the United States military awards Purple Hearts to soldiers who endured great sacrifices protecting and serving, as a way to show appreciation to them.
We will celebrate them again on the Fourth of July. Purple has been used to signify loyalty and death. In fact, in modern day 2022 one can send the purple heart emoji when one wants to indicate love, support or admiration.
In the days of old, purple-colored dye was so rare — because it was hard to cultivate — that the color purple was reserved for royalty. God must surely favor the color purple. I do believe the character of Shug Avery, in Alice Walker’s book "The Color Purple" was right when she said:
“I think it pisses God off if you walk by the color purple in a field somewhere and don't notice it. People think pleasing God is all God cares about. But any fool living in the world can see it always trying to please us back,” Alice Walker, "The Color Purple."
When I think of the color purple, I think of my oldest friend Lydia. Her favorite color was purple. Lydia (more specifically Lydia and her sister Shonie) are my oldest friends, my sister-friends.
I do not remember a time or a day when they did not exist as part of my life. Every part of our lives were intertwined, from skinned knees, to deaths, to births, to illnesses and kickball. Hours and hours and days and summer days of kickball. It was our life as kids.
Lydia, Shonie, Cheryl and I played between both of our family homes, behind our neighbors, the Branson's, house. Nobody could kick the ball like Lydia, and she knew it. So, when she lost her leg to diabetes, those wonderful memories added just a little more devastation to that loss, but she survived and endured.
Who was this soul, this lover of the color purple, for whom we had the privilege of knowing, loving? She reminds me of the woman of purple from the Bible, whose name was also Lydia.
She sold the color purple. A gentile woman, she loved Jesus, the God of the Jews. Both Lydias loved God with all their heart and soul. Both Lydias used their talents, whether it was producing and selling the color purple or singing "Fill My Cup" to worship the Lord. Nobody could sing "Fill My Cup" like Lydia.
Her last 12 years were difficult and filled with illness and pain. However, through it all she kept her faith and loved her friends and family. She stayed positive and full of faith.
She loved her daughter and cherished being her mother and a grandmother. She really loved her son more than she could ever tell him. He came along when she really needed someone, some reason to move forward in her life.
In some ways his birth, although difficult, saved her. So, as you go about living your life, wear a little purple. Sing a little music — Fill my cup Lord. And love your friends, family and Jesus Christ a little more. Just like Lydia did until cancer robbed her of her years and Jesus called home.
Rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ my friend. May you be surrounded by Ruby, Wimpy, Deana, Mr. Bo, Mrs. Otha Rhea and the others that went before you. We love you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.