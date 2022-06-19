featured BRIGHT STAR: Juneteenth © By VERNON D. LLOYD/The Bright Star Jun 19, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNETEENTH1863 on January OneA proclamation said slavery was doneBut that for many was not realitySome clear and definitive needed to beFreedom is never words spewed from a mouthEspecially in deep places of the southWhat was is not what was to beAnd July 4th said nothing of our libertyBut though delayed there did come a lightThat dispelled and ended an awful nightBlack folks packed and left the roomIn 1865 on the nineteenth of JuneThe exodus cry of our voices was heardOur declarations spoke with different wordsFreedom, justice, truth and real equalityWe got it and shout to ya: "Happy Juneteenth"Break out in song, music and danceTake your place; keep giving freedom a chanceStep strong into the future and shout "HI"Closed the door on slavery without saying "bye"Thanked God for making us so blessedServed notice on America of a change of addressTook our place on par no longer beneathAny person any longer..."Happy Juneteeth"More is coming and no one will stall itThe shot we take now We alone will call itAnd if it goes awry enough of us are aroundTo grab our miss and score off our own reboundWe are not selfish and invite all of our nationTo join us in true independence celebrationLet every cup in every yard and in every roomRaise up in honor of this nineteenth day of JuneHAPPY JUNETEENTH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin police: Man shoots windshield of woman's vehicle at credit union on College DriveLufkin man accused of sexually, physically assaulting his wifeMan indicted for actions in vehicle accident that caused deathLISD school board discusses potential employee raisesWill $13 million solve Angelina County's overcrowded jail?Last dance? Lufkin SPJST Lodge in danger of closingIndictment could slow roll of 5 Deuce Hoova Crips member charged in Walmart theftsGrand jury indicts Lufkin man accused of stabbing, cutting another man in 2020Humble man taken to Nacogdoches hospital after rollover 18-wheeler accident on Highway 59HUFF: I’m listening ... but are you? Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
