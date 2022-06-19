LDN

JUNETEENTH

1863 on January One

A proclamation said slavery was done

But that for many was not reality

Some clear and definitive needed to be

Freedom is never words spewed from a mouth

Especially in deep places of the south

What was is not what was to be

And July 4th said nothing of our liberty

But though delayed there did come a light

That dispelled and ended an awful night

Black folks packed and left the room

In 1865 on the nineteenth of June

The exodus cry of our voices was heard

Our declarations spoke with different words

Freedom, justice, truth and real equality

We got it and shout to ya: "Happy Juneteenth"

Break out in song, music and dance

Take your place; keep giving freedom a chance

Step strong into the future and shout "HI"

Closed the door on slavery without saying "bye"

Thanked God for making us so blessed

Served notice on America of a change of address

Took our place on par no longer beneath

Any person any longer..."Happy Juneteeth"

More is coming and no one will stall it

The shot we take now We alone will call it

And if it goes awry enough of us are around

To grab our miss and score off our own rebound

We are not selfish and invite all of our nation

To join us in true independence celebration

Let every cup in every yard and in every room

Raise up in honor of this nineteenth day of June

HAPPY JUNETEENTH