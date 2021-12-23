My oldest sister Yukie is in Heaven. Now my second oldest sister has joined her there. I hope they find each other. I am sure they will. My sister Paula will surely be greeted by our father, our aunts, our recently passed beloved Uncle Jeff, Uncle Perry Dolpha and many other beloveds — my family. We are not the only family that has been touched by death.
Three of my friends have lost their mothers, one just days before my sister died. Worldwide, hundreds of thousands, dare I say millions, have lost relatives and friends, some to COVID. Some, like my sister, other illnesses, like diabetes and its ill effects that took their life.
I want you to know she fought and she fought hard. As a teacher, I opened way too many emails from many students who had suffered both illnesses and losses. At the beginning of the pandemic, one student emailed me to let me know her mother had just died. It was the same day her paper was due. She wanted me to know that she would do everything she could to get her research paper in on time, because her mother would have wanted her to. On the day her mother died, she finished her paper and turned it in on time.
These days death feels way too familiar, like it has made itself at home. It is a mostly unwelcome guest.
My sister's life was not easy. At times it was very hard. She was a kind beautiful soul who battled diabetes, amputation and dialysis. She was funny, ironic and kind. She was loved and she will be missed. May God in Heaven and Yukie and Daddy take care of her and welcome her.
I have to believe that life will get better for us all. The gray pale of death and pandemic will ease again. Spending time with our friends and family will become a safe and easy thing to do again, as easy as a thought.
Masks will be a thing of the past and the word pandemic a child’s spelling word. It will happen and most, not all, will be around to see it. In the meantime, as we face Christmas without our loved ones here are some things we can do to get through it better. The American Psychological Association (APA) makes these recommendations:
1. Minimize the anxiety and celebrate your lost beloved one. If a tradition is too painful, you do not have to do it.
2. Recognize and acknowledge that the holiday will be different and at times difficult. Be flexible with yourself. It’s OK to be flexible. It is OK to say no.
3. Find a way to memorialize your lost one. The APA suggests that maybe people can write down notes and stories about the beloved lost one, which can be collected and shared with those who are gathered.
4. Give those grieving an opportunity to talk about the one they lost. Maybe light a candle in the person’s honor.
It will be OK. The pain and grief will get easier to bear. It won't always be this hard. There is no wrong way to grieve. Merry Christmas, my sister Paula. We love you. Merry Christmas, everyone, and to all a good night.
