Nobody could wear a church hat like Queen Elizabeth II. It is true.
Wherever she went she was always stylishly and colorfully dressed. Without exception and when the occasion allowed for it, she would always adorn a wonderful, what I called, church hat.
Her hat reminded me of the hats worn by my grandmothers, aunties and the good sisters of the black Christian churches of my childhood. Many of Queen Elizabeth’s hats were so elaborate that they were Easter Sunday worthy.
Easter Sunday in the South is a day when many women, Black and white, pull out and wear their most special and beautiful hats. They are sometimes referred to as crowns.
Whenever I saw Queen Elizabeth II, without fail, I was showered with memories of my great grandmother Lucy (a.k.a Gran), my grandmother Roxie (a.k.a Madea), my mother Bettie, aunt May May, sister Otha Rhea and other good sisters in their church hats walking through the doors of First Pentecostal or Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
What was the purpose of these highly stylized beautiful church hats/crowns? There are biblical references to women wearing hats as a way to show honor and respect, Corinthian 1:11. So, for some it is religious.
In 1786 the governor of New Orleans, Louisiana, Esteban Rodriguez Miro commanded that women, free or enslaved of African descent, cover their heads with head scarfs called Tignons. The goal was to mark these women as being less than, subservient, subhuman and not equal.
As it was the tradition of these women to adorn their hair with trinkets to beautify it, the tignon scarf was an attempt to halt that practice.
Making the most of a bad situation, the women of New Orleans created the most beautiful tignons head-dresses. So beautiful it is reported that Empress Josephine of France adopted the tignon head-dress tradition for herself. So, the hat, tignon, was used as an attempt to oppress.
So, why did Queen Elizabeth II wear such elaborate hats? The simple answer, according to Allyssia Alleyne and Mark Oliver of CNN Style, is that she liked them. According to them she had always liked hats since childhood.
Of course, she was required to wear the reportedly 2 pound Imperial State Crown at official state events like addressing parliament. However, the hat and matching outfits was simply a fashion choice. She was fashionable, with her own sense of style.
Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for many things. There will be countless debates about her reign as the longest serving monarch in Great Britain, and frankly the world. Some will even have discussions about reparations, colonism and the proliferation of slavery by the British.
The British did not start African slavery, but they did proliferate it. People will question her role as a modern monarch, more of a symbol than anything, as parliament ruled Britain during her reign. All of these are worthy and necessary conversations to have.
As for me, I may indeed participate in some of these debates. However, I will also always be reminded of how her fashion must have influenced or was influenced by many little church going women in the South.
I will never be able to see pictures of her and not think of Easter Sunday, Gran, Madea, my mother and the other good sisters of the little southern churches of my childhood.
