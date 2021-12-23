Once upon a Christmas night
Santa Claus and crew took flight
Doing the thing up in the sky
Then landing to do a toy drive by
Rudolph and the crew was flowing
Making the run through the snowing
Not messing up one single address
Much better than Amazon or Fed Express
When suddenly Dasher said "Hey Boss
Is that not before us an old rugged cross?"
Santa pulled over and put Rudolph on low beam
So that he could see this unique scene
A manger, scepter, & cross were on the ground
Santa turned and his team was bowed down
He felt something that never before had been
As if he was having an encounter with heaven
Time seemed to stand still as God allowed
It to do so and the Santa Claus himself bowed
Smiling, Jesus asked, "Santa how ya living?
Have you accepted my gift of eternal living?,
I know you have a lot things in your sack
There will be no more runs when I come back
So I want you to receive from me salvation
Then you will have a real Christmas celebration
Santa saw a brilliant overwhelming light
That dispelled the darkness on this night
Before Jesus, reindeer and beside his sleigh
He confessed, "Jesus, you are the Way"
He was so happy he got Ms. Claus on a phone
And let her know he was bringing Jesus home
The Lord said to Santa "I will ever be with you
Scoot over, Rudolph what will this thing do?"
Santa Let out a hardy, "Ho, Ho, Ho"
And Angels said "Santa that's the way to go"
Santa delighted as usual in giving toys
But he also shared Jesus for all to enjoy
On every mantle, door, chimney or cookie plate
He let a message saying, "Our God is great
And as you open these gifts under your tree
The one with the cross is from Him not Me
They finished their deliveries and final run
When a new reindeer in the back heard a gun
He said, "Hey Santa, let's make some waves"
Santa said "I ain't worried...JESUS SAVES"
Copyright 2021 Vernon D. Lloyd
Christmas is a time of reflection. It is a time that requires a quiet moment and an open Bible to grasp the intention of a loving God in the lives of a people in need of His intimate participation in their affairs.
While the message of Christmas in this day is severely watered down and presented in a generic manner, it actually speaks a message the God has not only viewed our situation but has become as we are, come down and will deliver us from the detrimental destiny we would otherwise have if He did not.
What? Save? Sins? A baby in a manger seen by angels, shepherds and Magi? Born King? So terrible in suggestion a prophesy that a tyrant king would slay thousands of boy babies under 2 years old in an attempt to deter this gift spoken of in Jesus. Is Christ and Christmas really that serious?
The answer is yes! No matter how perilous things become in our world, corporate and personal, God is interested in helping us. No matter how wrecked or treacherous things become He has and is willing to step into THAT and rescue us from it. "Behold a virgin shall give birth to a son and they shall call him Immanuel which being interpreted is God with us (Matthew 1:23)."
God has come down. The divine has entered humanity and not moved into the palaces but the thoroughfares where ordinary people transact their lives. Not on sleighs nor sliding down chimneys once a year to bring a different gift once per year does He come but He comes by way of human form and flesh seeking entrance into our hearts and minds.
He seeks to bring us to a redemption for eternity and a responsibility to make time and the lives of people as the live and love among each other so much better. He does not fear your plight nor mine and has given His life for that cause. He is with us. He is with you.
With all going on in our world — pandemic, racial unrest, poverty, corruption in high places, political treachery and other social and spiritual issues — God is with us. Fear is prevalent, despair is all around. Pain and peril abound — yet the presence of God is not far away.
He experimentally knows our sorrows, sufferings and situations (Isaiah 53). He can help you through politics and politicians like Herod as well as everyday situations. Do not despair. Matthew 28:20 tells us He not only came but remains with us. Greater than Hallmark, Jesus is that gift that keeps on giving even now.
He is knocking on your door this season. I am certain that even moreso than Santa, you can share a cup of coffee and a cookie or two as you recognize and receive Him. Revelation 3:20 says He is at your door knocking and asking to come in. If anyone answers the door, He will come in and fellowship with you. Believe it! He is that kinda guy. Merry Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.