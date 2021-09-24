I am embarrassed. I am apologetic. I am ashamed that many of my brothers and sisters in my faith have resorted to fantasy and foolishness during this pandemic in addressing Coronavirus.
I believe some angels are irate right now and some are hanging their heads and harps upon hearing God lied on in so many ways. We have come to a tragic ridicule of our own faith.
I am a man of faith. I believe in Jesus. He is my Lord and Savior. I embrace the Bible as the authoritative word of God. I am part of the church and serve as a Preacher and teacher of the gospel.
I live these truths and take them with me everywhere I go, including when I go to watch television and attend worship services virtually. I look for inspiration and instruction when listening to services online and on television.
What I have seen and heard promoted has left me shocked and ashamed at what some faith leaders have filled the ears, eyes and minds of many with while holding Bible in their hand or view. A theological virus has been let loose that is infecting many pulpits and preaching.
I thought a truer, though by no means perfect, hermeneutic presentation was necessary. Here I am with one . As I turned my television on one day I heard the voice of Kenneth Copeland high and firm condemning and blowing away coronavirus. As it defiantly laughed and ignored the command, my eyes widened.
I then heard the voice of Paula White summoning angels from Africa to come help us because we have to many deficient (more than likely lift winged) angels with ill intentions. Surely, our election issues need cross-continental help in this area they can also step into this COVID-19 stuff.
John Hagee, a San Antonio pastor of a megachurch, was preaching fiercely against mask mandates as a violation of religious liberty in one broadcast, then not long afterwards I hear a plea for his recovery because he has contracted coronavirus.
Evangelical pastors, in too many places, have led too many of their congregants into tragedy and a false sense of security preaching an anti- vax/anti-mask word that has no validity in the scriptures nor common sense. The parading of many across the airwaves under the guise of prophets and bearers of new revelation who flunked the certainty of the election of Donald Trump then follow up/cover up tests now come back with a word from the same source disputing and defying the obvious and asking that they be followed.
A pandemic took place in the book of Genesis. Yes, a virus got loose that impacted the whole world. Not in a lad in Ch I na but a garden in Eden an experiment took place and got out of hand. Could humanity actually defy the law of God and live? God said No.
Adam and Eve agreed and footnotes God in their opinion until Satan posed a question that caused them to question the truth and motive of God try the boundaries of moral authority. Man experimented with sin to such a degree that it got out of hand.
It got in them and the atmosphere. A pandemic had begun, and although the current census record was only two at the time, what was released require something everyone would need till the end of time as we know it. Adam and Eve contracted SIN.
It was in them and had spread in the Eden community. The experiment went terribly wrong and was being ignored. Two of the participants were hiding and engaging in what has become known as "The FigvLeaf Covrr up." Healthcare was impacted for the certainty of death was now present.
Shame had entered the earth impacting mental health to such a degree that humanity went in hiding and quit going to church. The pandemic was on and God had a vaccine however it could not be administered without the recognition that it was, it could not be contained and something they did not have had to be administered.
They went into hiding and things got worse. God confronted the first couple and found the hiding in the midst of this newly released predicament. As He sought to get them to face the truth He saw that the coverup was already on. Upon examination the couple moved to denial and blame.
Adam blamed Eve. Eve blamed Satan. I imagined Satan said, "Come on, I did not MAKE them do anything." Adam and Eve bought into the very first big lie when it was said, "You shall not surely die."
God brought them face to face with themselves and dispensed with a coverup that had no cure. To continue to live as they were would prove detrimental to humanity therefore God stripped them of what was no cure and made them face reality that without receiving the promise for now and blood of a coming savior there would be no way for humanity to be saved from this first pandemic.
Now, what I say is not a perfect step-by-step comparison but the parallels are so striking. Blame does not fix anything. Hiding and denial provide no help. Coverups and inadequate prescriptions are detrimental.
There is a vaccine for Sin called the blood of Jesus. If you accept it you will live eternally with Him. If you reject the vaccine you will die of what you ignored and live the rest of eternity in that painful unvaccinated condition. You may choose to do as this first couple did at first and live in denial or choose the eternal life saving vaccine of the faith in Jesus.
As with salvation, go with COVID 19. You have a right not to take it however if you should contract it there is a measure of sympathy that diminishes and your sickness or death becomes your own fault. Presumption is a poor choice when prescriptions are near by.
What I have said is not the perfect parallel but it is the truth. Is another word for ridiculing our faith just "ridiculous?" It is? It is time to stop.
