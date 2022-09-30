Recently, the trailer for the Disney remake of "The Little Mermaid" was released to a backlash of racists diatribes on social media and in conversations across the America landscape.

The issue at hand is whether Halle Bailey, who is an actress of color, should have been cast as Ariel, in the Disney remake of "The Little Mermaid." The vitriol argument stems not from her acting, not from her singing, but from the melanin in her skin.