Recently, the trailer for the Disney remake of "The Little Mermaid" was released to a backlash of racists diatribes on social media and in conversations across the America landscape.
The issue at hand is whether Halle Bailey, who is an actress of color, should have been cast as Ariel, in the Disney remake of "The Little Mermaid." The vitriol argument stems not from her acting, not from her singing, but from the melanin in her skin.
While there are multiple “reasons” articulated for the disdain of the non-traditional casting of Ariel, each lacks merit or validity. The truth is that those who struggle with the color of Ariel, are really voicing a heart issue. It is a racial issue.
For so long, many in America ignored the culture of racism entrenched into the fabric of this country, yet it has become blatantly obvious in recent years that the stench of hate based on color and heritage remains.
The Trump years (which never seem to end) gave those racist sympathizers who were in the shadows, permission to hate aloud and to voice that which was not politically correct formally, but now is embraced. This issue with the Disney film is not about the movie, but about the maliciousness of white supremacy.
One of the protests contends that Ariel being African American will ruin the childhood memories of their children. This thinking never considers that African American children deserve to see themselves depicted even in fictional characters.
Far too often, children of color do not see themselves in classic stories, developing a sense of self that is non affirming, rendering many excluded or self-loathing.
Those who see this casting as forced diversity claim that Disney has gone too far. Yet, Disney stands by its creative choices and will not relent because of those who lack the capacity to see past their narrow-minded concepts.
This issue reminds me of an incident several years ago when I auditioned in college for a role in the musical "Cabaret." Non-traditional casting was not unusual in supporting roles in productions, as I had already portrayed Pippin’s mother in "Pippin," Juliet’s nurse and attendant in "Romeo and Juliet," a family member in “I Never Sang for My Father" and Baby Doe’s mother in the opera "The Ballad of Baby Doe."
Yet, as one of the best performers in the university, I was told there was no justification for casting a “Black person” in Nazi Germany. While I understood the historical implications, there had never been an issue before, and it let me know unequivocally that those who had cast me in other non-traditional roles, were not interested in the best persons for the parts but were only interested in not upsetting the status quo.
Their choices, while hurtful, compelled me to initiate theater productions by Black playwrights at the school that was inclusive of every race.
As a former actress, I am grateful for those who are intentional about inclusion in the arts. The history of Disney from its inception was not racially inclusive, but those who are descendants of Mr. Disney have bridged the racial gap and opted for broader more diverse productions.
Those persons who have trouble with a mermaid, or even a hobbit (Lord of the Rings) being a person of color have allowed even fantasy to meet racism. It’s sad and its hateful, but unfortunately, it is America.
