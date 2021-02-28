Allow me to reintroduce myself. I’m Daniel Spikes (known to some as Dan), born and raised in North Lufkin, son of Pastor Willie and Charlotte Spikes, brother to Willie and Jeanetta Spikes, and Lufkin High School graduate of 1996.
Many will remember me as the preacher’s kid, who spent lots of my “spare” time at my local church or visiting other churches, playing the guitar or drums alongside my brother on keys. Some will remember me from school, from student council or even in Mr. Mitchell’s English class. Others will remember me as the kid riding my bike through the neighborhood or playing outside with some of the other kids who lived near me on Joplin, Setliff, Scarbrough and Davis streets.
Many of you may remember that after high school I left and went to school in Austin, where I also met the love of my life, Garisa. This isn’t my first time back to Lufkin. Some of you may remember me as your seventh-grade teacher or your assistant principal at Lufkin High School when I returned the first time. But coming back this time is different.
I’m here first of all to say thank you. Thank you to the town that helped make me. Thank you to the teachers and administrators who believed in me, to the neighbors and church family who supported me, to my parents and relatives who loved and raised me. I’m here with a mission in mind. I want more kids like me, more kids from North Lufkin, with black and brown skin, to feel that same support and encouragement that I did and hopefully will come back to give back. It’s my time to give back to the town that helped make me.
I’m currently in a role where I can do that. I work at Lufkin ISD as the assistant superintendent of administrative services, and one of the projects I’m currently working on is a virtual experience for Parents for African American Academic Success.
We all care about academic success and access for our Black students. Let’s join together and show that support. This event, due to COVID-19, will be different than the ones in the past where we were able to have breakout sessions and speakers in person so please take the time to get out your cellphones and laptops and watch the event at your convenience.
The website will have all of the information you need to help students prepare for and enroll in the top educational programs at Lufkin ISD. We also have some pretty impressive interviews conducted by our students. These “Interviews of Inspiration” will feature Lufkin’s own Col. Hise Gibson, West Point Academy professor, and Rhonda Fowler, Ph.D., clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M University. We also will be interviewing a good friend of mine, Darren D. Kelly, Ph.D., associate vice president of the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin.
The website at lufkinisd.org has the link to the event, and we know you’ll find something you can share with a student or family who wants what’s best for their child.
This is my time to give back, so expect me to be present and willing to make a difference in the lives of students just like so many of you who sacrificed and supported me.
Thank you to the town that helped make me. Thank you, Lufkin.
