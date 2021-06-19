On Monday June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, accompanied by Colored Troops of the United States Army, not to visit the beach but to take command of Union troops in Texas. On that day he read General Order No. 3, which based on President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation decreed that Black people were free from chattel slavery. African people enslaved in the area immediately rejoiced. By the following year, the commemoration of that glorious moment was formalized and began to be celebrated by Black people all over the state of Texas who wanted that day memorialized as hugely significant in their ongoing fight for humanity and eventually citizenship.
The day, which was originally primarily referred to as Jubilee Day has been memorialized ever since, but in fits and starts. Recognition of the day was revitalized and more fully embraced in the late ’60s and early ’70s and also expanded beyond the state of Texas based at least to some extent on the movement of Black Texans throughout the country. It is now recognized by every state in the union except for Hawaii, North and South Dakota. There is now a strong effort to make this a national holiday, which is appropriate because though the Emancipation Proclamation was meant to free only enslaved Africans throughout the Confederate States of America, enslaved Africans took it to mean all of them.
Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was an Executive Order of questionable credibility. It was only enforced through the presence of Union Troops. The Confederacy, remember, did not consider Lincoln their leader. They were in fact fighting to separate themselves from the United States. Their mission was “A Government of our Own,” as reported by one confederate historian. They fought under Jefferson Davis, the only president the Confederate states ever had.
Issuing the Emancipation Proclamation was a strategic military maneuver which only applied to freeing the enslaved in states in the confederacy. Border states, read Delaware and Kentucky, who practiced slavery, but remained loyal to the U. S. were able to keep their slaves. It also exempted states that were brought under Union military control. Lincoln, who was remarkably ambivalent about the legal status of Africans was not making a humanitarian statement, though it needed to appear so to European allies of the Union who were insisting on the end of slavery to continue their support of the U.S. The Proclamation was a tactical effort to add to the internal chaos the Civil War brought to the South where it was primarily fought.
It is also necessary to add that Blacks were not sitting around waiting for permission to leave the plantations. They began exiting in droves as quickly as the war broke up the social practices of the day enough for them to begin seeking new lives. They generally fled to Union military encampments, the huge number of migrating freemen created refugee camps where the previously enslaved were largely held. Blacks in Texas were encouraged to not attach themselves to the military, they were in fact urged to stay where they were and to ‘‘quietly’’ continue working. Part of Granger’s General Order No. 3 read:
The People of Texas are informed that in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employers and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.
This quote from Granger demonstrates that freedom came with conditions. This monumental decision was not designed to qualitatively change the lives of Black people, certainly not at that time. The reason Granger forbade the newly freed men not to collect at military posts was because that was exactly what Black people had been doing, it was a clear pattern that could not occur if that particular cotton crop was to be harvested. Blacks fled to Union camps for two reasons, protection as well as the desire to join in the war and participate in obtaining their own freedom.
Black people saw the Civil War as being the means to their liberation from the scourge of chattel slavery. They saw the war as being fought to free them, despite any politician’s protestation that the war was being fought to preserve the Union. Their movement and instability across the South as the war progressed greatly contributed to disrupting the life and economy of the confederacy. The volatility of African existence during the war in the South contributed to weakening the former slavocracy, ultimately augmenting its demise.
Despite the historical significance of Juneteenth, we have at times expressed ambivalence toward the holiday during our period of its recognition. When we originally adopted the day, it meant much more to us than July 4th. We recognized that day as celebrating another people’s independence. Houston’s iconic Emancipation Park was collectively purchased by freedmen, initially to celebrate Juneteenth. Over the years we sometimes held onto it less fervently. A former congressman reported he stopped celebrating the day as a young man when he realized that Juneteenth was the only day in the year when Houston’s Black youth could visit a local amusement park, the hypocrisy got to him. As we progressed in this society some of us tried to divorce ourselves from our slave past, at those times the day was a thorn in our sides, and a painful reminder of where we had come from. Celebration of the holiday was deemphasized during the Civil Rights and Black Power Movements, but it can also be argued these movements forced us to look at our history in this land with a clearer vision. These movements led us to accept our entire experience in this country, both the bitter and the sweet.
Though the Emancipation Proclamation did not have the power to truly free us, the Thirteenth Amendment to the U. S. Constitution is what finally made it official. Black people collectively lacked the political sophistication to understand the limitations of Lincoln’s proclamation. We took him at his word, we took the country at its word, and June 19 is the day when we accepted our emancipation, we, in an exercise of self-determination gave the day the legitimacy it now has. We chose that day, and it chose us.
In our first couple of centuries in this land we existed in a kind of nebulous and terrified condition. We were not citizens of any government. We had no political or social power. The economic power which was generated by African people benefited our enslavers and his country and society. The only power we had was spiritual, and it can be argued that our desire to change our situation manifested a disruptive war, the only event cataclysmic enough to legally transform us from chattel.
African American history is not a neat enterprise, it is messy, and every step we take toward fulfilling our dream of equality of life and opportunity seems to be met with tremendous pushback, as the society that enslaved us continues to try and restrict us to a secondary place, a place we persist in refusing to be confined to. Juneteenth, despite being followed by the almost unbearable brutality that occurred after Reconstruction through the red summer of 1919, the Tulsa massacre and beyond. Despite the implementation of Jim Crow, after our enslavement and the current efforts to return to what some consider those idyllic times; and despite the fact that we are still shot down in the street by those who are charged with protecting and serving us. Despite all of this, Juneteenth is a portal that we walked through to validate our humanity and demonstrate that we deserve and are entitled to both human and civil rights. Even a cursory study of U. S. history clearly illustrates that the people assigned to the fractional identity of three-fifths human in the very document that this government is based on, is the people who have perhaps done the most to humanize this country. A quick review of today’s headlines reveal that we are forced to continue to be about this work.
Even today it is sometimes asked why Juneteenth is still significant, and why does it need to be a national holiday? The answer is clear, it is momentous because it acknowledges the victory of the human spirit. It recognizes and realizes the tremendous strength of a people who literally carried the weight of the world on their backs and still rose up and stood, when all odds were against them. It demonstrates transcendent depth and power, and the ability to overcome great obstacles. It illustrates the refusal of the human spirit to remain enslaved despite centuries of institutional power. Juneteenth should be celebrated because it helps us to recognizes our accomplishments while accepting that we have miles to go before we sleep. When we sometimes get discouraged because of societal obstacles we continue to face, we should consider the pride, wonder and awe with which those original hearers of Granger’s Field Order would behold us if they were able to observe the freedmen and where they now stand. This holiday should be shared because it has the strength to inspire others that though you are down you are not out. Juneteenth represents human triumph and reminds us that life and freedom is a journey rather than a destination.
This talk has been given in honor of my maternal grandfather Willie Criddle Sr., who was born on Juneteenth 1900, and the late Al Edwards, the state representative who served as the tip of the spear and compelled the state of Texas to be the first state to formally recognize the Juneteenth holiday.
This is a transcript of a talk given to the Sysco Corp. in honor of the soon to be national holiday, Juneteenth, the day slavery was ended in the South.
