As children, we often dream of becoming superstars, making it to the big leagues, living in luxurious homes, marrying our Prince Charming and becoming the next billionaire. For some, these dreams never come true. Life circumstances, situations and tribulations occur, and we find ourselves placing all our time, energy and resources into simply trying to survive everyday life.
I’ve dreamt of being a model since I was a little girl. I spent many days playing dress up and strutting up and down the hallway of our family home as if I were modeling on a runway in Paris.
Just like many others, I fell victim to the harsh words and opinions of others. I allowed their thoughts and their feelings of who I was and what I was capable of, to keep me from pursuing my dreams.
My self-esteem, confidence level and self-worth were slowly diminishing with each “you’re too ugly,” “you’re not good enough,” “you’ll never be anything or go anywhere” statement that family and friends alike spoke concerning me. These words echoed in my heart and in my mind all of my life.
After many disappointing and heartbreaking life changes, I found myself in a state of severe depression. I was at my lowest and knew I needed to find a way to pull myself out of the dark hole that was slowly swallowing me whole.
I thought about all the times I stood in front of a camera for family photos, walked the stage in lace dresses lined with petticoats, smiled for audience members as I showed off the latest clothing from local retailers, and the countless selfies I’d take but never allowed anyone to see. I realized that it was my participation in all the pageants, the fashion shows and every photo shoot that I felt the most happiness.
It was during those times when nothing else in the world mattered. I could let my guard down and simply be me.
I wanted to feel that same happiness as often as possible. I wanted to experience the happiness those moments brought for the rest of my life but I was faced with the harsh reality that I have always been a plus-size girl. This realization would often drown every thought of ever modeling on a runway in Paris.
For years this thought kept me from being confident in who I was. I was uncomfortable being myself, I didn’t feel pretty enough, always felt like I was overlooked and never felt good enough.
Divorced with two teenage sons, secretly battling depression and unhappy with where I was in life, I took a leap of faith and decided I would pursue my lifelong dream of modeling. I spent many nights praying for opportunities to work with top models, prestigious photographers and to walk in fashion shows for renowned designers.
It’s been a year since I started praying that prayer, and today I can proudly say, I am a professional, published model. During a time when a pandemic has so many people scared to step out of their comfort zones, my leap not only changed my life but it inspired others to be courageous in living out their dreams as well.
At 44 years old, I stand as a true testament to the fact that dreams really do come true. We are never too old to pursue our dreams. We are never too old to do what we are passionate about doing.
As I continue to grow and flourish as a plus-size model, I have made it my mission to encourage, inspire, motivate and help pave the way for other ladies who too have always had a dream of becoming a plus-size model.
This mission is near and dear to my heart and that is why I have created events to allow ladies ages 21 and up an opportunity to rip the runway. Through empowerment workshops, panel discussions and model mentorship programs, ladies will be able to receive training and valuable information pertaining to the modeling world.
Aspiring models of East Texas, who have taken their first step toward modeling will be participating in the first “Winter Wonderland of Fashion” Mini Fashion Show, that I am hosting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at The Next Level in downtown Lufkin.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced. These ladies have worked hard and are ready to walk the runway. It takes a great deal to step out of your comfort zone and perform before people; therefore, the support of their family, friends and the community is greatly appreciated.
For show information, call 465-4913 or email ladykimiamodels@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.