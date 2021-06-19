Ronnie Coleman Jr. is a multi-instrumental and vocal prodigy raised in Diboll. Now residing in Houston, Coleman masters several instruments including percussion, drums, piano, keyboards and organ, and also plays the bass. After completion of high school, he went on to attend Angelina College in Lufkin with a full scholarship in Jazz and Symphonic Music. While attending Angelina, he worked as a session musician for various artists and genres. On Nov. 27, 2008, Ronnie released his debut project “PREFACE” under his independently owned company Rico J Entertainment. In 2008, Ronnie also founded Houston’s No. 1 multi-genre, cross-cultural band, known as “MerlotMusic.” Merlot has been known to blaze the stages from Houston to California at various entertainment venues, concerts, churches and events. Ronnie released his sophomore project “Chapter One: No Turning Back” in March of 2013 and newer releases such as “Brighter Day” in August 2016, the international hit “Bayou City Funk” in 2017 and in the summer of 2020, the crowd-pleaser “Funky Monkey.” On Sept. 15, 2018, Ronnie made history by recording Houston’s first live jazz DVD concert.
Coleman is not only a gifted musician, but he is also a business owner, and as the proprietor of Merlot Barber Shop, he was honored by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner with a proclamation and holiday, “Ronnie Coleman Jr. Day,” saluting his humanitarian efforts in the Houston community, including free haircuts for the homeless at the George R. Brown Convention Center during Hurricane Harvey. In addition to Merlot Barber Shop, and of course MerlotMusic, despite a pandemic, Coleman has opened Coleman's Catering, and his food leaves his customers, including season 20’s "The Voice" contestant Dana Monique, singing his praises!
Coleman and Merlot Music have several musical appearances this summer in Houston and surrounding areas, as well as a headliner show in New Orleans at Cafe Istanbul on Aug. 27, and in Frisco at the Nack Theater on Oct. 23. Tickets for the New Orleans show are available on Eventbrite, and even if you can’t make the trip, support the music, and the musician! So, whether in Houston, Louisiana, or anywhere his music takes him, you will never be disappointed in how his “feel-good” music makes you feel. His music is available on all major music outlets and on YouTube.
Coleman is husband to SFA graduate Kacey Flye Coleman and father to Adriana, Kyela, Vanessa and Olivia, and though he multitasks constantly playing with the band, on stage and at church, writing music, grooming the community, and being Chef Coleman, he still makes time for his joys — being a doting husband and father!
The Bright Star is proud to honor this great musical talent with East Texas roots, as we celebrate Black Music Month!
For all booking, contact: bookronniecolemanjr@gmail.com
