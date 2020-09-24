In this year of losses, while the world mourns Chadwick Boseman, our community mourns the loss of “Poochie,” E.L. Brown, who died, as well as countless other people.
Mr. Brown was a beloved member of our Lufkin, Texas, community. With every haircut there was a story and words of encouragement to young and old men alike. He, along with fellow barber Robert Pinckney, helped keep Lufkin’s mostly African American clientele fly and stylish. My great-nephew considered it a treat to visit the old-style barber shop when he came to Lufkin. Mr. Brown was a nice man and a pillar of the North Lufkin community. He will be missed.
I have been trying for days to write this article in tribute to those we have lost this year, many to COVID. I can tell you how many died in Angelina County, 74; the state, 15,421; and the country, over 200,000 are recorded as having died from COVID. But because of privacy laws, I cannot give you all their names.
These numbers do not include those who may have died in silence from related issues like pandemic-related suicide, interrupted treatments because we are living in a pandemic, and maybe neglect, lack of food or love and contact. There is evidence that says people can die of lonely and broken hearts.
Not only have we lost people it looks like we may have lost a bit of our civility, too. My cousin almost died from the coronavirus. Only God and an experimental drug saved her life. It was so close that the health care team woke her from her medically-induced coma so her husband could say goodbye. Thank God she is still with us.
The experts say more people will die before there is a vaccine or therapeutic determined safe to distribute worldwide. Until then we must not let hope and faith die.
Let us remember and play tribute to those we lost, some way too soon and for no good reason. Let us wear our masks to help save as many others as we can. It is a small inconvenience, but a respectful one.
May God send comfort to their friends and family. If God in Heaven blesses we will see them again. I send up prayers and tributes to those who have died; please join me in doing so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.