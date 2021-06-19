It is the summer of 2021 and we are beginning to emerge from a worldwide pandemic. During the past year, we the people have buried 600,000 Americans, more than any other country. We learned to speak loudly through masks. We learned how to wear masks properly. Some of us even learned how to make masks, homemade soaps and homemade bread. We the people learned to stay six feet apart, wash our hands thoroughly and social distance when we encountered each other at school, at work, at social events. We, as a people, will emerge from this pandemic with better computer skills. Because of newfound skills, we learned we could meet without ever having to gather in person at all, as there are these virtual meeting spaces called Zoom, Google Meets, the Portal. It turns out that we the people can worship via Facebook, if we have to. Teachers have learned to present information in ways students can consume over the internet. Students have learned how to consume information over the internet, and it has not been easy. Emotionally, we may not be as good post-pandemic as we started out pre-pandemic. However, in time, we the people will get better.
I was reminded that we the people have been here before. Citizens of the past survived the Asian Flu pandemic. World War II caused people to change their everyday living, but the world survived it. The AIDS epidemic ravaged a community, the world, and took people like Arthur Ashe and Ryan White. It got better. Because of new medications, more people are surviving and living longer. AIDS, like COVID-19, took way too many people, too. Personally, I have learned to value my family and friends even more than I have before. I, like many, have lost, and almost lost family and friends. However, because of the advances in creating these new vaccines, there may be new vaccines that prevent HIV and some cancers that are caused by viruses. Because of the advances and discoveries made this past year in the fight against the virus, there may even be cures discovered. Because life is seen as more precious, leaps in bounds in how we love and who we love may have occurred. We are now firmly set in the 21st century. The price we paid was high. I believe that if you can take a negative and find a good in it, you win. If we find new vaccines, new cures and more love, then we will win. I think we win.
It’s summer and the Fourth of July is fast approaching and Junetenth is now. Families will gather again for barbecues, dodge ball or maybe soccer (futbal). Hopefully, everyone who is eligible will be fully vaccinated. If you are one who prays, send thanks to God for making it to summer 2021 so you can celebrate the Fourth of July with your family and friends. If you are not one who prays, then send out good vibes of gratitude into the universe. You made it to the summer of 2021. Let us reflect back on the ones who did not make it, like Stephanie or Pookie. Let’s reflect back on the ones forever changed by their encounter with the virus and the year 2021. Let’s hope and pray that next year when we gather to reflect, we will be reflecting on the weddings that have now occurred, the ones that were postponed because of the pandemic. Let’s reflect on the trips, graduations and days just spent hanging out with our friends. Let’s celebrate the babies who were born, who remind us that life goes on even in the midst of tragedy. Hug your family.
