I address you in a loving but concerned manner. I, who am your blood washed and bought, African American, democratic, seasoned brother bound in a covenant of love with you through Jesus our Lord, am struggling with the conditions you have set for me to be called and claimed publicly as your kin. The scorn is apparent when we leave the sanctuary and travel the social thoroughfares of life. I feel the ostracism and subordinate posture with you that has been my lifelong place.
I am not Republican; therefore, I hear the labeling words of being pretty near demonized. The words of a dear theological mentor of mine, John MacArthur, declares that Christians have no other choice than Trump.
“Any true believer will vote for Donald Trump,’’ says Dr. Robert Jeffers, pastor of the historic First Baptist Church of Dallas and professor at Dallas Theological Seminary, as he regularly declares that the Republican/Conservative posture is the only Christian posture to be had. He declares that Trump is the warrior that Christians do not want removed and that he is the most pro-life, pro-Christian, pro-religious liberty president we have had.
The casting aside of those of us who do not hold to the politics of leaders such as these to embrace a political agenda of a president who panders to a constituency of which we are not included nor have a voice in is concerning. The shrieks of the Moral Majority and Christian Conservatives who despised unsavory behaviors of political leaders in the past have whitewashed, sanitized, and perfumed a current leader who is foul in language, divisive in engagement, corrupt in power, reckless in judgment and lying in speech.
We are given excuses for such nefarious behaviors and declarations. You assert that he and his tactics may be crude but that he represents Christians more than any president in history. His appointment of several unqualified judges, according to the American Bar Association, does not disturb you because they are conservative unqualified judges, and then you wonder why we do not get excited over criminal justice reform acts passed by Mr. Trump.
We hear the celebration of one who refers to nations of color as (expletive) and invitations to people of color to go back to where they came from … though they “came from” here. In the name of Jesus, you declare that he is a gift from God, a straight-shooter unconcerned with being politically correct. You declare him to be a drainer of the swamp and astute businessman and entrepreneur; however, he has defaulted on multiple million dollar loans, cheated hundreds of businesses and employees, is shady in financial disclosure, an ever-present tenant in court, a near failure in diplomacy, and overseer of an administration full of criminal elements and swamp creatures.
Our people, people of color, are the most affected by COVID-19, yet there is little voice given by this president about establishing national safety measures to lower the spread of it. You constantly advocate for the lives of the unborn but certainly show little regard for those of us already born. You turn a blind eye to his lies of economic and social conditions and blame much social unrest on the Black Lives Matter organization while ignoring the fact that Black Lives Matter as a declaration and movement is not just American but global.
You label BLM terrorist while ignoring white supremacist groups throughout the country that you know are stoking fear, hatred and violence. You are slow to speak; therefore, we stand beside you but you do not stand with us. We can be unarmed and disproportionately killed by white officers and that is not disturbing. “We ought to know better and do what we are told.”
You watch our communities suffer and do not care that we are dogged by this president. He is doing your bidding. Give the Black people an apology in 25 years and send them away. Wait until the time is right. Put forth some Black leaders who do not represent Black leaders. Send out a disconnected Ben Carson, a buffooning team like Diamond and Silk, an off-the-chain spokesperson like Candace Owens and an “are you serious” brother like Herschel Walker to speak because they are Black … but they do not speak for Black people.
You say you love us. You have fed us this with not one ounce of repentance nor correction. How shall a world believe us when we say God is good when we cannot even tell the president when he is obviously wrong. You want us to stand as fools waiting to be disrespected in the name of brotherhood and morality.
We have done this before and there is little patience for another visit to it. We have been blamed and charged for bad behaviors alone, but we will not be the recipients this time. Where is the open Bible? Where are the prophet/preacher uncompromised by socio-political favors? Where are soldiers to whom we belong who are with us? We got kicked to the curb on slavery ... thrown under the bus with Jim Crow, despised on civil rights by our own Christian family. We are told to get over it. We are admonished to “get with a program” that restricts our getting.
So what do we do now? Do I seem appalled? Absolutely! We thought you thought better of us. Are we disappointed, frustrated and angry? Yes! How can we believe the party line? We could not offer this insanity as a Black person in office. You attacked Dr. Jeremiah Wright, but have unrelenting love and forgiveness for Stone, Flynn, Manafort, Papadopolis, Guilliani, Cohen and many others.
You have cut us off before. You always wind up on the wrong side of historical issues. Then come with promised vaccines that could kill us and directions for a pandemic that are terribly flawed. You ask us to trust this president and commander in chief who blatantly disrespects fallen heroes and Gold Star families. You ask us to ignore the snide comments of bringing down property values in the suburbs and being threats to the well-being of other people’s lives. You offer him, who is a fatal drink, as if he is refreshment, knowing that even if you are immune to him, he is fatal if swallowed by us...all in the name of America and the American way.
Shame on you! We obviously do not matter. A complicit Senate with no voice of its own rides the train to repulsiveness and regrets. You essentially tell us to go to hell. Vote your party, but do not offer your party leader to us as one deserving of serious consideration. We thought you cared. Never Again!
We thought we could just ... well ... you need to know we do not trust you. We love you ... but trust ... that is not currently available.
With heavy but resolute heart,
“Brother” Vernon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.