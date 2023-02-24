African American resistance from ongoing oppression has taken many forms, according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History [A.S.A.L.H.], an organization established in 1915.

Each year since 1926 the A.S.A.L.H. have chosen a national theme to focus the awareness and attention of the public. The 2023 theme is Black Resistance and its various movements. Over the years resistance has taken many forms. In the beginning resistance was the original Africans jumping from the slave ships choosing death over enslavement. Once on land, resistance took the form of the enslaved Africans “Wading in the water’ in an attempt to escape slavery. For some the possibility of death, for freedom’s sake, was a risk worth taking. For others, who did not run or attempt to escape, resistance took the form of music, art or worship — You can enslave and control my body, but my spirit is still free. I will sing freedom’s songs.

