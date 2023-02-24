African American resistance from ongoing oppression has taken many forms, according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History [A.S.A.L.H.], an organization established in 1915.
Each year since 1926 the A.S.A.L.H. have chosen a national theme to focus the awareness and attention of the public. The 2023 theme is Black Resistance and its various movements. Over the years resistance has taken many forms. In the beginning resistance was the original Africans jumping from the slave ships choosing death over enslavement. Once on land, resistance took the form of the enslaved Africans “Wading in the water’ in an attempt to escape slavery. For some the possibility of death, for freedom’s sake, was a risk worth taking. For others, who did not run or attempt to escape, resistance took the form of music, art or worship — You can enslave and control my body, but my spirit is still free. I will sing freedom’s songs.
For others it was pure love, nestling and feeding from their own bodies, little white babies. They loved them as if they were their own. It would be those babies that would grow up and join the movement, pass laws that open doors of equity for their former nannies and big mamas.
In the modern era it was the fight for civil rights. There were the paths of Marcus Garvey and Malcome X, (Nationalism) or Martin Luther King, Abraham Joshua Heschel, Rabbi Israel Dresner and Mahatma Gandhi,(Civil Disobedience). Many of the diverse people of the United States, one of the country’s greatest attributes, came together to fight for the freedoms of all people: Abolitionists, Christian Churches, Jewish Community Members, Everyday Men and Women of diverse backgrounds and African American people themselves.
My very existence is an act of modern day resistance. I am an educated African American woman who attended the first integrated educational institution in Angelina County. I am a product of resistance, as I was part of the second group of students integrated in my school district. One of my older sisters was part of the first group of students integrated. My oldest sister was part of the experiment that was done before integration. Our parents allowed her to attend LISD by choice, before official integration.
So, today we celebrate the many resistance movements that were established in an attempt to make true the goals of the Constitution of the United States, as stated in the Preamble — To Make a More Perfect Union.
