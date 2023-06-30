“This is a faithful saying and worthy of all acceptance. For to this end we both labor and suffer reproach, because we trust in the living God, who is the Savior of all men, especially of those who believe ...”
— 1 Timothy 4:9-10 MEV
What does it mean to believe in God? Simply put, to believe in God is to possess confidence in Him. To believe in God includes an acknowledgement of His existence, of course, but true belief in God is more than that. Theism is a great place to start, but it’s not the goal of the journey. Theism is the belief in the existence of a god, especially belief in one god as creator of the universe, intervening in it and sustaining a personal relation to his creations. Scripture says that believing in the true God is foundational to a relationship with Him: “Without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him” (Hebrews 11:6). It is so easy to sometime forget God’s presence and power when we face uncertain and difficult times. Our faith falters and we doubt that God is with us, sometimes even doubting that He is real and who He says He is. God knew that we would struggle with unbelief and has spoken reassuring words to us through the Bible. God makes the impossible, to be possible and gives us back more than double for our losses and pain when we employ faith over fear. And so, we must trust God,even though things may not make complete sense at the moment. Let us seek God sincerely in prayer. Keep hoping, keep believing, and keep persisting.
