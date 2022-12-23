Deion Sanders loves football. I think. There is no doubt that he played at an extremely high level. He played defensive back, a very tough position. He has also proven to be a very good head coach at the college level. Playing D-back is tough, in any era, especially at the pro level. I’ve played D-back, and I’ve coached it as well. In my day, D-backs were usually fast and tough but couldn’t catch. D-backs generally talk a lot of stuff, but that wasn’t my nature, I didn’t believe in getting my opponent fired up by talking crap to them, I just played my opponent tough, which was a receiver. I didn’t have that much respect for receivers, I played running back on offense so receivers didn’t see much action besides. But the main thing a D-back has to have is a short memory. A receiver is going to beat you eventually, and that’s OK you just have to deal with that at the moment, and immediately forget it and play hard and strong. OK so I’ve given you an extremely short synopsis of my football experience, on to Deion, Jackson State, and God.
I also believe in God, but I am an evolving Christian. I don’t take the Bible literally. I don’t believe in white Jesus. The Bible is not a living document, it was written over 2,000 years ago, and has many flaws, because it was written by men even though it was inspired by God. Anyway, Deion said or claims that God told him to go to Jackson State. Who’s going to challenge that? God himself told Deion, a blessed man of many physical and mental abilities was told by “the man or woman” to go on a journey to save the Black race through football and raise the level of respect, honor, tradition, faith to the heathens that have infiltrated the ranks of Jackson State football. By the way I’m Black so I can say a few things here that my white counterparts could never say.
Now don’t get me wrong. Football requires discipline. It takes buy-in by the players that they are going to be led by a competent individual. It takes putting the right players in the right positions. It takes a dynamic offense, strong defense, and solid special teams. It takes a great off season workout program, and it takes a coach to “coach up” players to play beyond their perceived limits. It also takes a very good coaching staff.
You see, head football coaches are a figurehead. The teams gels around his persona. The coaching staff’s job is to make sure players are “coached up” in a way to meet the expectations of the head coach. There are so many different coaches in the college and pro ranks. offensive coordinators, defensive coordinators, defensive back coach, offensive line coach, defensive line coach, linebacker coach, receiver coach, running back coach, and even quarterback coach. That’s a lot of coaches, and Deion, just like any other head coach is the face of all that.
But, when Jackson State hired Deion, they knew or at least they thought they knew what they were getting into. Remember, Deion is bigger than life. He even talks about himself in third person, as if he has an alter ego looking at him and talking about him to whomever he’s being interviewed by. He refers to himself and that alter ego as “Prime.” “Prime” has been around a long time. Deion “Prime Time” Deion was his name in his day. Football player, baseball player, gold chain and gold trim sunglasses, talking about himself in third person. He even found God on the football field, in his later years praising the Lord when he got an interception. God must truly be with this guy, how else could or can you explain it? And with that being said, the first Prime rule goes into effect. You can never doubt Prime’s statements, even when they contradict themselves.
“God told me to come to Jackson State” — Prime said this.
On an interview on ‘‘60 minutes’’ Prime stated, “If I get an offer from a Power 5 program with more money, I’d have to consider it.” Now, there was no mention of God in that statement, but it doesn’t mean that Prime didn’t go to the Lord and ask him what he should do. We all have a personal relationship with God, but it seems to me that Prime’s God is a little indecisive. Go here, I’m going to bless you with success, oh wait a minute, now go to another level you done all you can do here.... hmmm.
“Nobody said I was going to be buried here”, Prime said this in a statement explaining that he never said he was going to stay at Jackson State forever. Now, he’s correct, but from a generational standpoint, black college coaches had nowhere to go in there era of success. Many of their players were drafted by the NFL, but hardly any were tapped to get to the next level of coaching, by either the NFL, or larger traditional mainstream universities. Prime lives in a totally different era.
“I don’t play or coach for legacy, I coach for kids, it’s not a job to me,’’ Deion said. Side note, of all the kids which he’s coached so far, which kids do you think he would or will have a further impact on, the kids and the HBCU league at Jackson State, or the kids at Colorado? I wonder what God would say?
Now I want to stop for a minute and think about what “Prime” has done for Jackson State, and the HBCU’s in general. He brought attendance up. Brought players to the school that would have otherwise attended and played for mainstream universities. Revenue went up, and he also donated half of his $300,000 salary back to the program. He used some of his connections to rebuild their locker room, training facility and also provide better food services to the team while they traveled. “Prime” also tapped his relationship with Michael Strahan to provide sports coats for the kids so they would look uniform when they traveled. “Prime” also instilled a level of discipline and personal responsibility to the group of outstanding young men. “Prime” had an effect that was far reaching.
Also, they won. “Prime” was 27-6 at Jackson State. Two SWAC championships and two Celebration Bowl appearances. He lost both bowl games at the end of the season. Not a bad mark, just a note.
Now, “Prime” has changed the era of Power 5 college football. “Prime” is now a magnet, and will peel players away from other very successful programs that had a lock on some of the most coveted players coming out of high school. Combine that with the college portal, which essentially allows players to leave a program and put themselves in a pool to see which other programs they will have success in, go to it without any disruption of their eligibility. Most of those Power 5 programs stacked players at every position. Now they have to either play them or risk losing them. It’s a players’ market. “Prime” is a grand opportunity to get a lot of players immediately this way. Colorado has nowhere to go but up.
“Prime” also brought his son to Jackson State with him. Now that could have been a disaster, but, his son is an outstanding football player and it has worked out very well. His son will follow him to Colorado.
“Prime” is also getting paid. Five million dollars plus some unknown incentives. Now, there was an issue with money at Jackson State, and God should have warned “Prime” about this, and that is, HBCU’s are notoriously strapped when it comes to money. Now your higher profile programs like Spelman, Howard, Morehouse and FAMU are probably doing well, but many of your HBCU’s are underfunded and lacking in their endowment. That money coming in from revenue from ticket sales which a percentage was supposed to go to “Prime” went to the general fund. “Prime” thought he was slighted in this and he had a right to speak to it. He did.
Another side note. Eddie George is the head coach at Tennessee State, another HBCU. Now, in his second season he’s gone 4-7. He has not been an impactful coach as of yet but, I like Eddie George a lot, I think he’s going to turn things around at Tennessee State eventually. Eddie George is also a former pro football player. He doesn’t have the Super Bowl record “Prime” has, but Eddie was an outstanding pro football player.
And that is what possibly could be what the “Prime” effect could have or could be. More former players going to the HBCU ranks building programs, revenue streams and attracting players like they did in the past when they weren’t allowed to play at the mainstream college programs. Can you imagine the hole HBCUs could cause in the collegiate ranks if a substantial number of ball players went to those programs? How much revenue would be generated? Interesting.
Now to “Prime’s” exit. I’ve already touched on it, and it was about the money. The revenue sharing didn’t happen. Deion was shorted. Not that he needed the money, but, they made an agreement, and they should stand by it. And ... Deion’s is right, he’s only a football coach. He came in as a savior, and left as a football coach. HBCU’s have issues Deion is in no position to fix. He came and got what he really wanted, a head coaching position without having to go through the normal process of assistant coaching. He raised the level of expectation and possibilities at Jackson State, and he’s now headed to a university with a large football budget and a 1.5% minority representation on their campus. My problem with Deion is this ... leave God out of it. I don’t see the logic of God sending you to Colorado if your reason for coaching is for kids. If that were the case, God would have moved mountains for you in order for you to stay and continue to thrive at Jackson State. There are more kids of color that could benefit from your guidance than going to coach at a predominantly “white” university.
