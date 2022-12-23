Deion Sanders loves football. I think. There is no doubt that he played at an extremely high level. He played defensive back, a very tough position. He has also proven to be a very good head coach at the college level. Playing D-back is tough, in any era, especially at the pro level. I’ve played D-back, and I’ve coached it as well. In my day, D-backs were usually fast and tough but couldn’t catch. D-backs generally talk a lot of stuff, but that wasn’t my nature, I didn’t believe in getting my opponent fired up by talking crap to them, I just played my opponent tough, which was a receiver. I didn’t have that much respect for receivers, I played running back on offense so receivers didn’t see much action besides. But the main thing a D-back has to have is a short memory. A receiver is going to beat you eventually, and that’s OK you just have to deal with that at the moment, and immediately forget it and play hard and strong. OK so I’ve given you an extremely short synopsis of my football experience, on to Deion, Jackson State, and God.

I also believe in God, but I am an evolving Christian. I don’t take the Bible literally. I don’t believe in white Jesus. The Bible is not a living document, it was written over 2,000 years ago, and has many flaws, because it was written by men even though it was inspired by God. Anyway, Deion said or claims that God told him to go to Jackson State. Who’s going to challenge that? God himself told Deion, a blessed man of many physical and mental abilities was told by “the man or woman” to go on a journey to save the Black race through football and raise the level of respect, honor, tradition, faith to the heathens that have infiltrated the ranks of Jackson State football. By the way I’m Black so I can say a few things here that my white counterparts could never say.