BRIGHT STAR: Fourth of July To Me By VERNON D. LLOYD/The Bright Star Jun 30, 2023

The 4th of July
Independence day?
Not for me
It's barbecue holiday
Fireworks on display
Backyard games and cookout
I see very little more
That is all it is about

When I see Columbus celebrated
I feel something kinda way
And I get the same feeling
Speaking of independence day

For a Black person nothing's here
To celebrate it does not feel right
Independence was for no color
It was white from white for white

Chains and whips were laying
In the yards to catch the eye
To keep a Black person in check
What's that of the 4th of July?

Why do I skip the annual parade
Well it also like the day Thanksgiving
Natives participated in sharing then
And lost all their way of living

Yankee Doodle went all the way to town
They say to catch him a pony ride
Dixie plays loudly in the Southern land
Hear that sound of racist Southern pride

Tractors roll and and beer cans pop
For those who can there is celebration
But the Independence gift to human 3/5
Was not given to us by this nation

So pardon me I skip the 4th of July party
Pay no attention if I do not get excited
Sixty-four years bring no regrets or tears
Nothing is for me till wrongs are righted

And the day seems like it is falling back
18th century antics and tactics replay
The invitation comes and I say I am done
Thec4th of July is just a barbecue holiday

So I lean back in my comfortable chair
The government gives us the day at home
I take it in stride as I step to the side
And ask the celebrators to leave me alone

I go to my yard to both chill and grill
I listen to the children and music play
Because forever in my eye the 4th of July
Ain't nothing more
than a barbecue holiday

Copyright 2023 Vernon D. Lloyd
