I am writing this article and at this time it has been two days since Tyre Nichols was killed by five police officers, his brothers, over a traffic stop. This is both sad and alarming on multiple levels. First, another Black person has died at the hands of those who swore to protect him and us. This time it was not a child like Tamir Rice, or a young up and coming ambitious young woman like Breona Taylor, or a middle aged man like Eric Garner or George Floyd, yet it was another young Black or brown man like many others. Unlike before, all the perpetrators are also Black men. Unlike all the times before the officers were immediately fired, arrested and their names and likeness displayed. This all thanks to an African American police chief, who is also a woman, who I am sure has love for the brothers, her people. What does any of this mean? It means, in my opinion, that the Black man has been so dehumanized that even his brothers see him as a threat, something less than human, something not worthy of protection.
The irony of it is, had they, the five, not been dressed in blue, any one of them could have found themselves laid out and dying in the street. It has been said that police officers are not white, not Black or brown, male or female, but blue. This story seems to add legitimacy to that saying. I say this without any desire to denigrate the police. Most are good, and society needs them. I would not want to live in a society without them. Trying to find understanding, I look at the power of people in uniform. The purpose of a uniform is to remove individuality from a person and lay upon him or her the uniform collective thoughts of the organization whose uniform one wears. It serves purpose, especially when you want a group to think and function as a team. However, there are times the collective can go astray, for all sorts of reasons. So what are we supposed to do?
Besides instituting laws, processes, and guard rails like the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, we need to do what I have been contemplating for years. We need to implement a campaign to rebrand the Black man. A public relations campaign that highlights all of the wonderful things about him. When proud, he stands majestic. When protecting, he is fierce. When he is allowed to be vulnerable, he makes, by his mere presence, you want to wrap your arms around him and comfort him. When threatened; you as wife, aunt, mother, paramour want to stand between him and the threat. This is especially true if the threat is his own reactions to a situation that could cost him his life, freedom or livelihood. Every genre and art form needs to project him in a positive light, at least until he himself begins to believe it. At least until we all, Black people included, stop clutching or having to clutch our purses or lock our doors when we see a Black man, man child or woman or person in general approach. Until we all love and respect him just for being.
I heard Malcom Jamal Warner say these words on a social media site, he attributes them to Dr. Daniel Black, an Assistant Professor of African and African American Studies from Clark Atlanta University. The words are poignant and valuable and in reality could apply to how we love and raise all boys, but especially Black boys:
“The thing about a Black boy is that you don’t necessarily want to beat a Black boy, you want to love him so divinely, you want to love him so fiercely that your disappointment will kill him. You want to adore him so much that the last thing he wants to do is disappoint you”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.