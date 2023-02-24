ACTING FOR BROWN AND BLACK
If it is good for brown and Black
I ask, why is it so easily set back?
If It advocates for equality of rights
Why must there be such a fight?
A little bit it seems and no more
Keep those Bills from entering the floor
Governments cringe and often step back
If good will improve life for brown and Black
In the mindset of a nation for over 400 years
It was easy to devalue and ignore the tears
Of people oppressed and then be slow to act
Because so many of them were brown and Black
Raise the flag and sing coded battle songs
Try to bathe it in principle not owning the wrong
Saying “to hell with freedom; we’d rather fight
Than support freedom for Blacks as that of whites
Now here we are in that same spirit of old
With representatives and senators ever bold
Who defer, delay, dismiss and fail to act
If legislation unfortunately helps brown and Black
How many people of color suffer great harm
From bad policing yet there is no police reform
Tactics of diversion and politics of good old boys
Tabled such an act because it was called Floyd
A lie is allowed to have life and among the float
But there is no concern about the right to vote
For brown and Black people and it is a fact
Note the opposition to the John Lewis Voting Act
It amazes me that many cannot see the fight
Perhaps it is because of the privilege of white
It might be good if many spent a year as Black
And had to live as do brown and Black
Education is outlawed and teachers suspended
If what is taught leaves some whites offended
It does not matter that it is what is the truth
It must be distorted and withheld from youth
Outlaw critical race discussions and go back
To a history that bleaches brown and Black
Raise MAGA banners and get back on track
Doing so has no concerns of brown or Black
Pepper spray and beat Black Lives Matter
Ignore insurrectionists and police blood splatter
Faith groups are fearful and even slow to act
If the issues involve support of brown and Black
I know what I say is not to many very appealing
But it is time that there is an honest revealing
Of what is and you stand facing the fact
That you too often have failed brown and Black
So now that what is written can be heard
I wonder how many think it would be absurd
For churches, community congress to go back
And upon issues of people of color to act
To do what is honorable and what is right
To move beyond just the comfort of white
For America to move forward she must act
That is a truth to her from brown and Black
Copyright 2023 Vernon D. Lloyd
WHY CAN’T BLACK PEOPLE JUST MOVE ON?
Why can’t Black people just move on
All that stuff happened long ago
It is time at last to forget the past
There is so much more for you to know
Why can’t Black people just be quiet
It is time to move on in a new flow
Well that cannot be because you can see
Long ago keeps in step with where we go
So we choose to acknowledge its presence
And at the same time make this confession
We won’t go without what we speak out our mouth
Into a false type of sanctioned progression
Holla at your people and do not turn a deaf ear
The bills are not paid but for sure are not gone
And we sit at the table knowing you are able
To make it right and until then cannot just move on
The story is not half told and we must fix that
We gotta pick up afresh our right to vote
We must speak clear to every available ear
Our truth boldly there will be no passing of notes
We cannot just move on without gathering
We must bring with us what is expected
We must not be defined nor in any way confined
For certain what was our lot must be corrected
We cannot move on and be expected to follow
Leaders who know not our home address
You need to sit right down on this here ground
Until the move we make now is for our best
We cannot just move on YET though we will
But all traveling partners really need to know
That when we travel this track going up not back
We move on in a manner and place we want to go
Copyright 2023 Vernon D. Lloyd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.