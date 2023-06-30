Before he died Martin Luther King was organizing, with the Memphis sanitation workers, a strike. They were organizing in an attempt to bring higher wages and equity to a group of workers who were severely underpaid, and working in horrible conditions. Although they were working, they were not paid a fair and living wage for the work they were doing. Several of their co-workers had been killed, because the working conditions were not safe. A much overlooked fact is that some of those protesting were poor and white. Many were high school and college students. It turns out that “Poverty” is like the great equalizer. If you do not have money to pay your bills or feed your children, it doesn’t matter much if you are Black, white, Latino, Native American, Christian, Jewish or non religious. A starving belly has no color and hurts the same.

It is not that the issues of racism, gender, sex, sexual orientation, religion, geographics or whatever other label people are defined by, has no effect. They still do. In the U.S.A. statistics seem to suggest that these factors still matter. According to a 2021 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, the maternal mortality rate for non Hispanic Black women is 2.6 times the rate of non Hispanic White women. Olympic track star Tori Bowie just died in June 2023, during the process of giving birth from such complications.