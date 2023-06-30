Before he died Martin Luther King was organizing, with the Memphis sanitation workers, a strike. They were organizing in an attempt to bring higher wages and equity to a group of workers who were severely underpaid, and working in horrible conditions. Although they were working, they were not paid a fair and living wage for the work they were doing. Several of their co-workers had been killed, because the working conditions were not safe. A much overlooked fact is that some of those protesting were poor and white. Many were high school and college students. It turns out that “Poverty” is like the great equalizer. If you do not have money to pay your bills or feed your children, it doesn’t matter much if you are Black, white, Latino, Native American, Christian, Jewish or non religious. A starving belly has no color and hurts the same.
It is not that the issues of racism, gender, sex, sexual orientation, religion, geographics or whatever other label people are defined by, has no effect. They still do. In the U.S.A. statistics seem to suggest that these factors still matter. According to a 2021 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, the maternal mortality rate for non Hispanic Black women is 2.6 times the rate of non Hispanic White women. Olympic track star Tori Bowie just died in June 2023, during the process of giving birth from such complications.
According to a report by the Death Penalty Information Center, African Americans are 7.5 times more likely to be wrongfully convicted of murder than white people. People with Southern accents are more likely to be perceived as being nice and pleasant. However, at the same time more likely to be perceived as less intelligent and less honest according to an experiment conducted by Amee P. Shah that was reported in the May 2019 issue of the journal Advances in Language and Literary Studies. This of course is not true, as exemplified by the fact that many of the original NASA engineers and technicians were Southerners. It takes brains to fly to the moon and back.
All of these additional factors do matter, as they exacerbate the ill effects of poverty. Living in areas where poverty rates are high, you will find that the crime rates are also high. Poverty increases health, disease and death rates. Poverty affects education, as students may not be able to complete their education, because they have to work. Higher education might be out of reach for some because of poverty. Thus, poverty perpetuates itself. I am a proponent of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives. We live in a diverse world and we must learn to live, respect and celebrate our differences. The United States will be a majority minority country. Despite the efforts of some, that factor will not change. It might just be that we can not successfully address the issues related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion until we successfully deal with the issues of poverty. It has been said that the United States is a melting pot where everyone melds into one, that is not true. Others say we are more like a stew. In a stew all the vegetables play their part and add to the taste of the stew. I prefer that description. The carrots are as important as the celery, the onions, and the seasonings to the success of the stew.
The thing about a stew is that it needs a common element, a broth, to make it a stew. Without a broth, all the vegetables are just stuck to the bottom of the pot and not one can move upward. You need the common element of broth in order for it to reach its full taste and potential, the broth of life. Humans need that too, the basic common elements of ife; food, water, shelter, work, education, freedom to worship, freedom to chart ones on path and the freedom to provide those things for your family. Martin Luther King was right. Poverty is the last big battle ground and it affects us all. Solve it, and we must decide to solve it, then we all can live in a more perfect union. To not solve it is a choice.
