I want to start my essay with these words and recommendations.
Take care of those around you, especially the strong ones, the ones who appear that they do not need it. Just because, reach out and say hello to a friend or family member to see how they are doing. Pray for those, like Ye, who may not be on their best behavior, they may need a little extra prayer at this moment.
The end of the year is about and the beginning of a new year is coming. During this time people reflect on the friends and family members that they have lost. During this time, we remember, think about and grieve those who left us in what seems like a long time ago. People die, but love never does. It transforms. During this time people reflect on the changes that have occurred during the year. There have been physical, emotional, financial, political, social, cultural, environmental changes that have really impacted the lives of those in 2022. The year 2022 was full of such changes.
At the beginning of 2022 we began the process of coming out of a worldwide pandemic. COVID was not the first pandemic. However, for most citizens of the world it was the first we experienced. The last great pandemic was the Flu pandemic of 1918-1920. Experts are unsure of the exact number of people who died during that pandemic. The estimates are as low as 17 million to as high as 100 million worldwide. Many people died during COVID, and people are still dying. We all know one, or two, or three or more people who died from COVID or COVID-related issues during this pandemic.
In my opinion, we are not the same people that we were when we went into pandemic lockdown/hibernation that we are now as we begin to exit pandemic lockdown/hibernation. Many businesses have closed. People have died. The education of students has been disrupted. My great-nephew made the baseball team his junior year in high school, after weeks of practicing. Because of the pandemic, he never played baseball in high school and he won’t play it in college. The very course and direction of his life, like many others, was changed.
As a people, we have been through a lot and many of us are not OK. However, we will be. Throughout history there have been pandemics. Like the times before, we learned a lot. We learned a lot of things that will help people successfully endure a pandemic in the future. We as people learned a lot about our individual selves. Some of us found out that we are stronger than we thought we were. Some of us found out that even the very strong, fray under great stresses and such changes. According to the World Health Organization, the Center For Disease Control, a Boston College Survey, the pandemic has resulted in increases in anxiety and depression.
Surprisingly, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention the rates of suicide showed a small decline during the 2021 lockdown. The experts do not know exactly why. However we can speculate that maybe because of the lockdown people were more in touch with each other. We were close to our family. We took time to talk with each other. So, I end this essay with the words and recommendations that I began it with.
Take care of those around you, especially the strong ones, the ones who appear that they do not need it. Just because, reach out and say hello to a friend or family member to see how they are. Pray for those, like Ye, who may not be on their best behavior, they may need a little extra prayer at that moment.
Finally, if you need help or someone to talk to, reach out. There are many resources:
