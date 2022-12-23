When you live a life that depends on “you” believing in something “you” cannot see, but requires that “you” live by faith and not by sight, wonderful things can occur. You will tap into the “Spirit”-filled aspects of life. If however you begin to lean only on your own understanding and disregard the evidence of those things that God has allowed us to see, then you risk believing in those things that counter or go against the “scientific evidence.’’ The God of all includes science as a tool for humans to use.
Revelations that come via science come because God has given us the skill and knowledge to push back the veil and see what we can now understand, in my opinion. It is that “Ah Ha” moment that comes, sometimes after years of study, that results in the solving of a great problem, the discovery of a life-saving drug. There is a reason we could not see it before. Leaning only on our own understanding, in the absence of God and science, can lead us to believe in things that can do harm instead of good.
Relying on a belief system, a belief in God, has been shown to increase, for the better, those who are suffering. Researchers Laurencelle, Abell, and Schwart in their 2009 article ‘‘The Relationship Between Intrinsic Religious Faith and Psychological Well-Being’’ found that individuals with high faith characteristics indicated lower levels of anxiety, depression and stress. Science provided evidence for the effectiveness of religious belief. More such studies are needed.
End of year celebrations are a time when many people pause to celebrate their religious beliefs. For the Christian, and for sake of transparency I am a Christian, it is a time that people stop and celebrate the birth of the Christian God, Jesus Christ. Around the world and at other times during the year there are many celebrations when people take time to reconnect with their religion, whether it is Channukka or Mardi Gras, Ramadan, Diwali and other not named here but respected celebrations. It appears to not only be commemorative events, but perhaps they are also a necessary set of events that helps to keep people physically, mentally, spiritually, and socially healthy. In the light of many recent deaths, some by suicide, we must look for anything and everything that can help people endure sadness, depression, hopelessness. For the sake of validity, reliability, and usability we must look to the sciences, a gift from God, to help us understand and proliferate this gift, this tool. If we are going to understand humans, we must seek to understand the human’s need to worship “That Who’’ is bigger than ourselves.
So, in honor of the celebratory season of the year; Merry Christmas, Happy Channakka, and Happy Holidays to All.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.