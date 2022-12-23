When you live a life that depends on “you” believing in something “you” cannot see, but requires that “you” live by faith and not by sight, wonderful things can occur. You will tap into the “Spirit”-filled aspects of life. If however you begin to lean only on your own understanding and disregard the evidence of those things that God has allowed us to see, then you risk believing in those things that counter or go against the “scientific evidence.’’ The God of all includes science as a tool for humans to use.

Revelations that come via science come because God has given us the skill and knowledge to push back the veil and see what we can now understand, in my opinion. It is that “Ah Ha” moment that comes, sometimes after years of study, that results in the solving of a great problem, the discovery of a life-saving drug. There is a reason we could not see it before. Leaning only on our own understanding, in the absence of God and science, can lead us to believe in things that can do harm instead of good.