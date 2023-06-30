Rev. Kendrick L. Morris

The greatness of a man can be determined or shaped by the footsteps that he follows in. This is certainly true of Rev. Kendrick L. Morris. He had big footsteps to follow in, and for the later part of his young adult life a pair of those footsteps were made by high heel pumps. Let me explain. You see both his parents led the way. His father, the Senior Rev. Kendrick Morris, carved the path. His mother, Apostle Gwendolyn Morris-Hollins picked up the mantle, herself and her child, and stepped into the center of the path when her beloved husband and daughter were killed in a car accident. I cannot even imagine how she did it and how she helped her son walk in the pathway.

Along the way he had mentors, teachers, family members, cousins and loved ones to help him. He took those hardships, losses and the love that came with tragedy, and continued to strengthen his father’s church. It was the very church his mother had maintained while at the same time grieving her beloved husband and girl child Taneesha C. Morris. He built on the work his father had started after the late Senior Rev. Kendrick Morris had originally stepped into the pastoral shoes built by Bishop Curtis Gray. Bishop Gray was one of the co-founders of the church that the late Senior Rev. Kendrick Morris was pastoring at the time of his death — First Pentecostal Church of Lufkin. It is now known as Harvest Family Worship Center. His leadership has paved the way for another non-Morris to take the baton of the effective ministry nurtured by his family.