The greatness of a man can be determined or shaped by the footsteps that he follows in. This is certainly true of Rev. Kendrick L. Morris. He had big footsteps to follow in, and for the later part of his young adult life a pair of those footsteps were made by high heel pumps. Let me explain. You see both his parents led the way. His father, the Senior Rev. Kendrick Morris, carved the path. His mother, Apostle Gwendolyn Morris-Hollins picked up the mantle, herself and her child, and stepped into the center of the path when her beloved husband and daughter were killed in a car accident. I cannot even imagine how she did it and how she helped her son walk in the pathway.
Along the way he had mentors, teachers, family members, cousins and loved ones to help him. He took those hardships, losses and the love that came with tragedy, and continued to strengthen his father’s church. It was the very church his mother had maintained while at the same time grieving her beloved husband and girl child Taneesha C. Morris. He built on the work his father had started after the late Senior Rev. Kendrick Morris had originally stepped into the pastoral shoes built by Bishop Curtis Gray. Bishop Gray was one of the co-founders of the church that the late Senior Rev. Kendrick Morris was pastoring at the time of his death — First Pentecostal Church of Lufkin. It is now known as Harvest Family Worship Center. His leadership has paved the way for another non-Morris to take the baton of the effective ministry nurtured by his family.
What did he do with all of the fervor that came from these losses and big life events? He became a preacher of God’s word for the people. He became a teacher of both adults and children. He works as a Science Teacher! He served his community and continues to do so today. He has worked as a counselor, both in the community and in the church. In 2023 he became Lufkin Independent School District’s Teacher of the Year and also the District’s Teacher of the Year at the Secondary Education level. Along the way, he married his great love, my friend Maude’s beloved niece, DaVina Denman Morris. She has been there through all the good and the bad. Together they nurtured and raised two prodigies, legacies — Kaelin Morris and Kendrick Elias Morris. They are creating big footsteps for them to follow in. Although, because of their parents, both Kaelin and Kendrick E. have the capacity to make their own footsteps, and they will, and have.
As a teacher, you touch many lives. Teachers leave a legacy that will outlive them, and can literally change a student’s life and perhaps even the world. To educate a student is like an act of rebellion against ignorance, for what a student does not know he or she can seek to find out, discover, or create. To educate a student against hypocrisy, means you can’t lie to the student. The student will find the truth and call out the hypocrisy. To educate a student about poverty means the student can learn to grow their own food or create their own job with the hope of one day eradicating poverty. To educate a student about the differences of others and the value of life means the student will learn to love and respect humanity and life in general, in all its many forms. To educate a student about spirituality and God means the student will help to add to and create a society where people will love God above all others, just like what is taught in Rev. Kendrick L. Morris’s Christian tradition. If the teacher demonstrates how to love others as you would love yourself, then the student will learn to love others as he or she loves themselves. A good teacher will demonstrate this by being the example of respect and inclusion for those who do not necessarily look like the teacher or share the same thoughts, opinions, view points, physical abilities, or characteristics of the teacher. In 2023 this might just be the most important lesson to learn. So, Congratulations Rev., Teacher, Pastor, Father, Son, and Not the Least of These Things Husband Kendrick Morris. You are all of these things and more.
