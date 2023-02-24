The Super Bowl for the first time in its history featured two “Black” quarterbacks. Yes, I quoted Black. I emphasized it because what should be a normal occurrence is subject to so much scrutiny. Yes, it’s 2023 and we still have to talk about Black firsts. Now don’t get me wrong, it should be a recognized event, happenstance or occurrence, but as with many positions in life that seemed to be unique for the African American to achieve, it really should not be the focus of the event. But when Lovee Smith and Tony Dungy faced off to play each other in the Super Bowl, it was a double Black first. There would be the first Black coach to win the Super Bowl, and there would be the first for two Black coaches to face each other in that epic game. But, for a few paragraphs let’s explore the first time two Black quarterbacks faced each other in a Super Bowl.
Doug Williams was the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl. He won it in a spectacular way as well. He also won the game MVP. He was also the first Black quarterback drafted in the first round. But strangely enough, even though he was drafted in the first round, he was also the lowest paid starting quarterback in the NFL. He also set a Super Bowl record at the time throwing four touchdown passes in the second quarter of that game. He also broke the Super Bowl single-game passing yards for 331 yards. That was the first Black quarterback who won a Super Bowl, and there have been only seven African Americans who have played in the Super Bowl. But the question really should be, why so few?
The quarterback position has always been the holy grail for football. He has to be a smart player. He has to be a “natural” leader. He has to be a player that other players respect or look up to. And he most likely is or should be white. Now there are particular reasons for this. Players at a very young age are groomed at the quarterback position. Quarterback camp, specialty schools and quarterback combines are all over the college prep landscape, ready to find the next Tom Brady, or Arron Rodgers. In addition, the finely groomed quarterback gets a whole lot of coaching, from arm mechanics as well as at times, quarterback pedigree.
For years the Black quarterback has played a different brand of football, one which was retrofitted into the traditional three- to five-step dropback quarterback setup to throw. Play action quarterbacking required a lot of athleticisms, which many white quarterbacks did not have. To explain this, commentators as well as coaches called Black quarterbacks more “athletic,” to which was a detriment, because it would try to diminish the Black quarterback’s superior athletics skills as well as his ability to understand complex pass plays. When the great Warren Moon, the great quarterback out of University of Washington, who won the Pac10 and won a Rose Bowl, was told he would be drafted as a wide receiver instead of a quarterback. Warren said no and went on to play in the Canadian Football League, winning five consecutive Grey Cups, which is the equivalent Super Bowl in Canada. He was finally allowed or better put, earned the right to play quarterback in the NFL.
Marlon Brisco, was the first Black quarterback in the NFL in 1968, but was eventually turned into a wide receiver. There was an assortment of other great Black quarterbacks, with one great standout with the Rams, and his name was James Harris. Big, strong and with a rocket for an arm, Harris came out of Grambling and was drafted eighth in the NFL. Then there was Joe Gilliam who came out of Tennessee State, and beat out Terry Bradshaw, who eventually won four Super Bowls. Gilliam had a great quick release but was ill equipped to handle the racials pressures that went along with dealing with the position. He eventually fell into drugs and died prematurely. Other great quarterbacks were Randell Cuddingham, Michael Vick, Russell Wilson who has won a Super Bowl, Cam Newton, Steve McNair and Lamar Jackson.
Many of the quarterbacks listed above came out of HBCUs. Jalen Hurts attended Alabama and Oklahoma while Patrick Mahomes attended Texas Tech. Both of these two quarterbacks are much more mobile quarterbacks with the ability to mix running and throwing instead of the traditional dropback quarterbacks. Finally, offenses have caught up with the abilities of these quarterbacks to perform at a very high level, able to mix the two athletic skills to keep their team’s offense on the field, and the ability to score quickly. Football teams which are now the most highly prized sports teams have figured out that revenue and making money is more lucrative than maintaining the false narrative that a Black man can’t play quarterback. The real message is it very sad that it has taken this long to give Black athletes the opportunity to play this position. Given the percentage of Black athletes in the NFL, this kind of matchup should have happened years ago.
As a comparison, the NBA has discovered this a while back. They have featured an almost all Black starting lineup. Black coaches and assistant coaches. Even Black ownership. The NFL is still the kind of league that is full of mostly white multi-millionaires and billionaires who have only seen their teams and their leadership through a particular lens.
