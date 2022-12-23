As I sit here upon my bed
Thoughts of Christmas in my head
I feel the urge to bow and pray
I am really feeling some kind of way
I have seen commercials full of Santa Claus
But not enough of He who is the cause
For the day we celebrate on December 25th
So this question to us I feel I must lift:
What would Jesus like for Christmas?
Boxes galore are wrapped beneath a tree
There are both some for and from me
Countless trips have been made to stores
Obtain all this stuff on my decorated floors
And it’s all good but I need to respect
Christ Jesus and he must not know neglect
The day is about him and as I sift
Through all what would He want as a gift?
Now I cannot move on what I just have heard
So I go hurriedly to my written holy word
For some insight and guidance in my quest
To bring Our Lord and Savior the very best
Shepherds who were watching flocks by night
Rejoiced when the saw the blessed sight
Of a babe in a manger with arms raised
Those Shepherds brought worship and praise
Wise me came from a very distant land
Bringing more than what was in their hands
With expectant hearts and ready lips
They came bringing a strong beautiful worship
That brought them humbly upon bent knees
Bestowing reverence because if you please
They were in the presence of the true king
Worship was given and they went rejoicing
Simeon had waiting for a very long time
To bestow his eyes upon this special find
Having lived in God’s presence and favor
He was privilege to live to see the Savior
And when he did he declared this peice
“Now LORD you may grant me release
From this place at a ripe old age
Simeon prophesied and met him with praise
Anna. A widow, did a very similar thing
Mary and Zechariah chose to sing
Angelic praise we have heard from on high
Stars were Ushers to Him in the sky
Then a revelation came very clear to me
What Jesus wants most is not under my tree
I was stunned, you might even say amazed
The greatest thing I could bring was praise
Then I realized one more important insight
He wanted me to give my tattered life
To Him so He could give it a real lift
You might say we were even exchanging gifts
It was not what I might have in shopping carts
He wanted of me love and my very heart
My prayer was answered and now I see
The greatest gift I may give is the gift of ME
So this Christmas and the other 364 days
I will give my Savior my very best praise
I will honor Him by living my best life
And being an example a true Christmas light
I may have a few things under the tree
I may give in His name but He wants me
Receiving you would give heaven a lift
And Jesus would get His very best gift
It is the best thing for him so share with others
Give your best you afresh to sisters and brothers
You are the best thing so do not knock it
You are worth more than what’s in your pocket
You are worth so much Jesus wanted you
And was willing to do whatever He needed to
Because you before God He desired to lift
Want to give something special; give you as a gift
That is what Jesus would not only want but for you to give others.
