The Angelina County Farmers Market will be getting new managers next month after county commissioners awarded the contract to a new team. They are currently looking for vendors. Check the Angelina County Farmers Market Facebook page for updates.
The current managers, who own Bryan Farms, are starting their own farmers market, Lufkin Farmers Market, in collaboration with Lufkin VFW Post 1836. It will be open April 1 at the VFW, 1800 Ford Chapel Road. They will be donating a portion of their income to support veterans. Check the Lufkin Farmers Market/Bryan Farm & Nursery Facebook.
The Wildflower Room, a studio providing aesthetic services — brows/lips micropigmentation, neurotoxins and fine line tattoos — opened last month at 1007 Lee Ave.
Skyline Burrito Bowls on North Timberland Drive announced that when Skyline Express opens (sometime in March), it will close for about two weeks so renovations can be made.
Optimum held its grand opening March 4 and its ribbon cutting March 7. The store, at 4505 S. Medford Drive, opened in early January and allows customers to register for service, shop the latest mobile devices and accessories, pay bills and receive assistance from a retail associate.
The Chick-fil-A at South Loop Crossing reopened last week after closing for remodeling.
The Downtown Scoop has extended its hours. It is now open every day of the week at 4 p.m., and Sunday hours are extended to 7 p.m. The business also is adjusting its hours for spring break this week. It will be opening at noon through Saturday.
Heritage Coffee Co. is closed for its expansion. Owners hope to reopen this month.
What The Fork Cafe in Sacul is reopening Wednesday after being closed for renovations.
Know of any new businesses opening, or established businesses closing, in Angelina County? Send press releases, tips and queries to Brittany Barclay at brittany.barclay@dailysentinel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.