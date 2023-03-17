news-crops

Produce is for sale at the Angelina County Farmers Market in July 2022.

 JOEL ANDREWS/Lufkin Daily News file photo

The Angelina County Farmers Market will be getting new managers next month after county commissioners awarded the contract to a new team. They are currently looking for vendors. Check the Angelina County Farmers Market Facebook page for updates.

The current managers, who own Bryan Farms, are starting their own farmers market, Lufkin Farmers Market, in collaboration with Lufkin VFW Post 1836. It will be open April 1 at the VFW, 1800 Ford Chapel Road. They will be donating a portion of their income to support veterans. Check the Lufkin Farmers Market/Bryan Farm & Nursery Facebook.

Know of any new businesses opening, or established businesses closing, in Angelina County? Send press releases, tips and queries to Brittany Barclay at brittany.barclay@dailysentinel.com.

