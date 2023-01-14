The Diboll Correctional Center (Management and Training Corporation) and the Goodwill Excel Center (the facilities education service provider) teamed up to provide the Diboll Police Department’s new canine a special kennel. The kennel was built by the inmates assigned to the facility, according to Warden David Driskell, who said he was more than happy to be able to assist the Diboll Police Department. He hopes Canine Jack enjoys his new home. Diboll police chief Michael Skillem and Sgt. Corey Clemens said they appreciate the partnership between MTC and the police department.
State Rep. Ernest Bailes, left, was recognized Jan. 9 as the “Deep East Texas Legislator of the Year for 2023” during the Deep East Texas Reception at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown. Presenting the award to Bailes are Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison, president of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments, and San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd, DETCOG’s president-elect. In addition to Deep East Texas commissioners and judges, sponsors of the 2023 reception include all 11 counties of the region — Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler — as well as the cities of Crockett, Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Woodville. Other sponsors were: East Texas Electric Cooperative, Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson LLP, Oncor, Traylor & Associates, Magellan Broadband, The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas and Naskila Gaming, Stephen F. Austin State University, Burke, Georgia-Pacific, Texas Forestry Association, Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott LLP, Raymond K. Vann & Associates, Southside Bank, Angelina & Neches River Authority, Lower Neches Valley Authority, Sabine River Authority, and Roy O Martin Corrigan OSB.
Trent Cook, CPA, has been promoted to a partner at Axley & Rode LLP, effective Jan. 1.
Cook joined the firm in 2014 and has more than years of professional tax experience. His practice focuses on individual, business, trust and estate taxes, as well as helping clients with health care reporting compliance.
