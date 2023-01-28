Cornyn visits DETCOG

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) met Tuesday with representatives from the Deep East Texas Council of Governments to discuss the U.S. Forest Service’s Secure Rural Schools Program, the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief Program and the Federal Communications Commission’s provisional maps, which will determine broadband funding allocations for Texas. DETCOG is a voluntary association of local governments encompassing Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, and Tyler counties. Attending the meeting were, from the left, Lonnie Hunt, DETCOG executive director, Brandon Prescott, DETCOG vice president and Polk County minority representative, Cornyn, Allison Harbison, DETCOG president and Shelby County Judge, Sabine County Judge Daryl Melton, Mark Nettuno, DETCOG secretary and San Jacinto County commissioner, and Mickey Slimp, DETCOG broadband project manager.

Southside Bancshares Inc. reported net income of $27.7 million for the three months ending Dec. 31, 2022, a decrease of $1 million, or 3.6%, compared to $28.7 million for the same period in 2021.

Earnings per diluted common share decreased $0.01, or 1.1%, to $0.87 for the three months ending Dec. 31, 2022, from $0.88 for the same period in 2021.