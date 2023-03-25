Touring the Georgia-Pacific Particleboard Plant in Diboll are, from the left: U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo; U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pennsylvania, chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture; U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco; Zippy DuVall, American Farm Bureau president; Russell Boening, Texas Farm Bureau president; and John Griffith, Texas Farm Bureau State Director.
Touring the Georgia-Pacific Particleboard Plant in Diboll are, from the left: U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo; U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pennsylvania, chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture; U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco; Zippy DuVall, American Farm Bureau president; Russell Boening, Texas Farm Bureau president; and John Griffith, Texas Farm Bureau State Director.
Andrew Dover, Diboll Particleboard Plant manager, shows Russell Boening, Texas Farm Bureau president, the plant’s shipping area where approximately 40 truckloads of freight are shipped daily.
When you think of the agricultural industry in Texas, perhaps livestock, cotton, corn, milk and even chickens come to mind. But when you ask anyone in East Texas about the state’s top commodity, the answer almost always will be timber.
This week some of the nation’s top lawmakers heard that message as they spent the day experiencing forestry in action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.