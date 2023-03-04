Brandon Elementary third grade GT teacher Angela Duncan was surprised by a group of H-E-B representatives who told her she is a finalist for the Excellence in Education Award. Brandon principal Pam McClendon led the group into Duncan’s classroom filled with students. The H-E-B team brought in balloons, a tray of cookies and a giant check for $1,000 for Duncan and $1,000 for her school. Duncan has been awarded multiple times for her dedication in providing the best quality education for all children. She has been honored as a Gilbert I. Buddy Lowe Excellence in Education award winner, Huntington Elementary School Teacher of the Year, H-E-B Excellence in Education Lifetime Achievement statewide finalist and regional award winner, Dunbar Primary Newcomer of the Year and Dunbar Primary Teacher of the Year.
