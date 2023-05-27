Woodland Heights Medical Center recently recognized physical therapy assistant Kevin Haffert as the hospital’s Employee of the Year. Presenting the award to Haffert are CEO Jose Echavarria, left, and Nichole Chala, Therapy Services director.
Woodland Heights Medical Center recently recognized Charity Fennell, Cardiac Cath Lab & Cardiac Rehab director, as the hospital’s Clinical Director of the Year. Presenting the award to Fennell are Tanner Holt, left, assistant CEO, and Jose Echavarria, CEO.
Woodland Heights Medical Center recently recognized Randall Armengol, plant operations director, as the hospital’s Non-clinical Director of the Year. Presenting the award to Fennell are Tanner Holt, left, assistant CEO, and Jose Echavarria, CEO.
Mia Maddox, the manager of Sport Clips Haircuts of Lufkin, received an honorable mention in ‘‘The Look’’ competition.
The competition challenges Sport Clips Haircuts stylists showcase their creativity on stage before the thousands gathered for the company’s annual Huddle. This year’s theme was “Bald to the Wahl,” challenging contestants to create clean fades using clippers.
