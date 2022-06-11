Hey Taylor: I had a long talk with my wife the other night about how we’re going to help my parents get by in the next couple of decades. They’re both retired and starting to struggle a little physically, and I’m realizing they’ll probably need some financial help from me. Any idea what I’m looking at? — Steve
Hey Steve: Everyone’s situation is different, but I’ll lay out a few things you should probably be considering.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar.com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.