Hey Taylor: I know people are avoiding crypto like the plague right now, but do you think there will be an upswing? Like, is this the time to buy?
Hey Ashton: When you hit rock bottom, the only place to go is up, right? That’s the thinking some people have after a brutal 2022 for the crypto markets, though I’m not entirely convinced that’s how the digital currency trade will work. When we try to apply conventional wisdom to something as unconventional as cryptocurrency, things get a little muddy.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar.com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
