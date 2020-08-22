DEAR JEFF: My son is 16 years old, and insists he is going to get a tattoo no matter what I say. Is it legal for him to get one without my permission? Signed, “Get the Point?”
Dear “Get the Point?”: It is a violation of the Texas Health and Safety Code for a tattooist to tattoo a person under 18 years of age (except in unusual situations involving covering up gang or drug-related tattoos). It is also a violation to tattoo someone who is suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. You might mention to your son that, if he lies about his age when trying to get a tattoo, he himself is guilty of a crime, which is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call 639-2900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.