DEAR JEFF: I loaned some money to a family member, but am having trouble getting him to pay me back. He has made one payment in more than a year. I’m now planning on taking him to small claims court. Am I allowed to ask for court costs and interest as well as the amount he owes me? Thanks, “Show Me The Money”
Dear “Show Me The Money”: Small claims court is an excellent tool for people to use for smaller debts and other matters. When you file your suit, you will need to have the family member served with the suit papers.
To answer your question, yes you should ask for reimbursement of any court costs you incur (filing fee, costs of service, etc.). In addition, you should ask for both prejudgment and postjudgment interest.
DEAR JEFF: What rights does an adopted child have to an inheritance? If a will just leaves everything to “my children,” does that include adopted children? Thanks, “Member of the Family”
Dear “Member of the Family”: An adopted person has the exact same legal status as a child born into a family. Once the adoption is final, there is no legal distinction made between children born into a family and children adopted into a family.
The phrase “my children” in a will would be construed to include all children born to the testator, and all children adopted by the testator.
