Angelina College president Michael Simon, left, and Krista Brown, executive director of marketing and strategic enrollment, display the ceremonial check representing the recent $10,000 donation from the Georgia Pacific Charitable Foundation. The partnership between AC and GP has provided numerous equipment and training opportunities for area students.
Following months of studying for promotional exams, three Lufkin firefighters were recognized for their hard this week. Firefighter Mack Grace was promoted to lieutenant; Lt. Scott Stone to captain; and Capt. Ozzie Jarman to battalion chief.
DIBOLL — Georgia-Pacific is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Angelina County to help build new homes in the city of Huntington for two local families in need. This is the first time the nonprofit organization has selected new home sites in the south end of the county.
“We have built many homes in Lufkin and Diboll since the organization was founded in 1995,” said Susan Robertson, Habitat executive director. “However, it is only fitting that we expand our operations to other areas within the county as we celebrate 25 years of service.”
