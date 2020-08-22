DIBOLL — Georgia-Pacific is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Angelina County to help build new homes in the city of Huntington for two local families in need. This is the first time the nonprofit organization has selected new home sites in the south end of the county.

“We have built many homes in Lufkin and Diboll since the organization was founded in 1995,” said Susan Robertson, Habitat executive director. “However, it is only fitting that we expand our operations to other areas within the county as we celebrate 25 years of service.”