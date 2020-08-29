Georgia-Pacific Corrigan Plywood human resource manager Maria Belschner, left, congratulates Sharon Shirley for 35 years of service to the company. After serving in numerous roles within the company, Shirley is preparing to retire as a member of the human resources team.
The Texas Forest Country Partnership is accepting nominations for the Silver Bucket Award and Small Business of the Year Award, to be presented at the Nov. 18 Economic Development Summit in Lufkin.
The Silver Bucket Award recognizes individuals who have enhanced the economic landscape in the organization’s 12-county region, which includes Nacogdoches, Angelina, Houston, Jasper, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler counties.
