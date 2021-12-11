Reggie Squyres, center, retired after 14 years with the loan department at Southland Federal Credit Union. He also previously worked at Express Personnel, Commercial Bank of Texas, Angelina Savings Bank, Tipton Ford, Farmers Insurance and Lufkin National/First City. From the left are Alicia Elliott, loan officer; Britney Hughes, loan department supervisor; Squyres; Marisa Matthews, loan processor; and Robin Hooks, loan processor.
ABC Supply Co. Inc., the nation’s largest wholesale distributor of roofing, siding and other select exterior building products, has opened a new location at 146 Winston 8 Ranch Road in Lufkin.
Carver James manages the location. James joined ABC Supply in 2017 as a warehouse associate at the Champaign, Illinois, location. He transferred to the O’Fallon, Missouri, location in 2019. That same year, James was promoted to inside sales; and he accepted a position at the company’s Garland location in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.