DEAR JEFF: I just moved to this county to get away from my husband. He lives in West Texas. How long do I have to live here before I can file for divorce? Thanks, “Counting the Days”

Dear “Counting the Days”: The law requires you to be a resident of your county for at least 90 days, and the state of Texas for at least six months, before filing for divorce in that county.

