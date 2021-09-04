DEAR JEFF: My father died last month. Am I eligible to receive Social Security survivor benefits? Thanks, “Miss Him”
Dear “Miss Him”: It depends. Persons eligible to receive monthly survivor benefits for Social Security are a widow or widower over age 60; a widow or widower (of any age) who is caring for the deceased’s disabled child who is under age 16; or a child of the deceased who is unmarried and under age 18 (or over age 18 but with a disability that started before the child was 22 years old).
