DEAR JEFF: You answered a question last week about guardianship over an elderly person. I am thinking about seeking guardianship over my mother. She is beginning to be unable to take care of her affairs and could use my help. Do I have to have a doctor’s opinion in order to get guardianship over her? Thanks, “Trying To Do What’s Right”
Dear “Do What’s Right”: Yes. You will need to have a physician sign an affidavit that certifies that your mother is “without capacity” and in need of a guardian to manage her affairs.
