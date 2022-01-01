Hi Taylor: I’m determined to make good on my New Year’s resolution to save more money. So … how do I do that? — Valerie
Hey Valerie: The first step for making a resolution stick is usually asking for help, so you’re already off to a great start. Think of the goal as a faraway destination, and your job is to figure out what roads you’ll take to get there. Here are three steps you can take to help with this particular New Year’s journey.
Taylor Kovar is CEO of Kovar Capital. Read more about him at GoFarWithKovar.com.Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar. com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.