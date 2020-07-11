DEAR JEFF: I was wondering, how do you go about collecting a judgment against someone after you have one? I have had a judgment against a man from Kirbyville for three years, and he hasn’t paid me anything toward the balance. Thanks, “Waiting and Wondering”
Dear “Waiting”: Something you may not have been told at the time you got the judgment is that the debtor is not forced to pay you. You must take steps yourself to collect on the judgment. In other words, the court does not try to force payment on its own.
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call 639-2900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.