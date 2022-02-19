DEAR JEFF: My father died over the holidays, and I am about to probate his will. I was named as the executor, and I receive his entire estate. However, I know that he had some credit card debt. Am I going to be personally responsible for the debt if I am the executor of his will? Thanks, “I Didn’t Buy That”
Dear “I Didn’t Buy That”: No, you are not personally responsible for his debts. The creditors may seek recovery for the amounts owed from the assets of his estate (which means the amount you inherit may decrease), but you are not personally responsible for paying the debts from your own funds.
Jeffrey Bates is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, but is not board certified in any area of specialty by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
This column is meant for general information and educational purposes only, and neither this column nor the transmittal of a legal question via email constitutes the creation of an attorney/client relationship between the reader and Jeffrey Bates and/or Southern Newspapers Inc. For specific advice regarding legal matters affecting you, consult an attorney.
To submit a question, send it via email to JeffreyPBates@aol.com, or via regular mail to Ask the Lawyer, 101 S. First St., Lufkin 75901, or call (936) 639-2900.
