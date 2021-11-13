DEAR JEFF: I live near a large new billboard. It blocks my view. I feel like it is too big — are there regulations on these things? Thanks, “Signing Off”
Dear “Signing Off”: Both on-premise and off-premise signs are regulated by the Texas Transportation Code. They cannot be higher than 42.5 feet above the grade of the road from which they are viewed. An on-premise sign cannot have a face area larger than 400 square feet. An off-premise sign cannot have a face area larger than 672 square feet.
