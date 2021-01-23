Hi Taylor: Like everyone else, I’ve been stuck at home with my kids a lot more than in years past. I’m a little worried about the toll it’s taking on my mental and physical health. You’ve got kids — any tips for how to do my work, keep my kids alive, and salvage my health? — Dani
Hey Dani: This is a great question that I’m sure a lot of people have on their minds. I know my wife and I have talked about how we can stay sane plenty of times over the last year. You can get specific exercises from personal trainers and such, but I’m happy to throw out the things we’ve found helpful.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar. com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.