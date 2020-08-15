Hey Taylor: Do you have any recommendations for easing the burden of student loan debt? I’m working steadily and making my payments on time, but I’m wondering if there’s a better approach than losing money every month for the next 30 years. — Sharon
Hey Sharon: I’ve helped a lot of people fight through student loan debt, and there are more options than you might think.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar. com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.