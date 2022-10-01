Hey Taylor: I read a few articles about the recent climate report that makes things sound pretty dire. If we try to meet those new emissions goals, how do you think that will affect our economy and industries?
Hey Grace: That’s the big question, which sadly doesn’t have a clear answer. If it was as simple as changing one bit of behavior and suddenly the greenhouse gases were no more, we’d be in business. As it stands, we have to change a lot of the ways we do business in order to get those carbon emissions as low as the researchers say they need to be.
Information presented is for educational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/ or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
To submit a question to be answered in this column, please send it via email to Question@TaylorKovar.com, or via regular mail to Lessons on Wealth, 106 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.