Amerigroup Texas has donated $25,000 to the East Texas Food Bank to fight hunger through the Mobile Pantry Program.
The program provides nutritious food directly to low-income families in underserved communities that lack access to emergency food resources. It helps the food bank deliver emergency food relief safely and effectively, providing a reliable source of fresh fruits and vegetables to low-income East Texas households in high-need communities.
